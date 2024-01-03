en English
Cyprus

2024 Sees a Rise in National Minimum Wage Amid Criticism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
2024 Sees a Rise in National Minimum Wage Amid Criticism

The dawn of 2024 brings a notable adjustment to the National Minimum Wage in a specific country, marking a 9% rise upon recruitment and a 48% surge after six months of employment. This amendment instigates an increase in the net minimum wage upon hiring, taking a leap from 788 to 797. Similarly, the wage after half a year of service escalates from 837 to 885.

The Public Reaction

Despite these increments, critiques argue that these increments fall short against the backdrop of soaring food and energy prices. They posit that the government appears detached from the financial struggles of its citizens, failing to provide adequate support in these challenging times.

Evidence of Financial Struggles

Elias Demetriou, President of the Pan-Cypriot Coordinating Council of Volunteering (PCCCV), provides a stark revelation that supports this point of view. He reports that approximately 5,000 families have sought assistance, which is double the number from the preceding years. This statistic serves as a grim reminder that more people are struggling to make ends meet. The ‘Adopt a Family for Christmas’ campaign, an initiative aimed at supporting struggling families during the festive season, has witnessed an increased demand. This year, 80 organizations lent their support to 3,200 families, while volunteers extended help to an additional 1,700 families.

Impoverishment Among the Employed

However, the faces of poverty aren’t exclusively the unemployed. Even among low-wage earners, the struggle to afford basic necessities is alarmingly prevalent. This situation underscores the need for a review of the minimum wage policy, especially in the light of the current economic climate.

Cyprus Economy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

