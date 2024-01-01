en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

2024 Irish Budget: A Response to the Cost of Living Crisis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST
2024 Irish Budget: A Response to the Cost of Living Crisis

As the cost of living crisis grips Ireland, the government responds with a series of tax adjustments in the 2024 Budget. Aided by the robust performance of the FDI sector, these changes aim to provide financial relief to taxpayers and quell the criticism from opposition parties regarding the inadequacy of previous measures in mitigating high living costs.

A Relief for Renters and Workers

The annual rent tax credit, previously set at €500, has been increased to €750. This adjustment is a direct response to the high rental costs in the country and is expected to provide substantial relief to renters. Additionally, the Universal Social Charge rate has been reduced from 4.5% to 4%, resulting in increased net take-home income for the average Irish worker. With these changes, single individuals earning an average annual salary of €47,000 can expect a €780 increase, and couples earning €100,000 can look forward to a €1,560 increase.

Changes in Tax Credits

Main tax credits, including personal, employee, and earned income tax, have witnessed a hike by €100, reaching €1,875. Finance Minister Michael McGrath has stated that these changes will result in over two million income taxpayers seeing an increase in their net take-home income for the year 2024. Other credits experiencing a rise are the home carer tax credit, the single person child carer tax credit, and the incapacitated child tax credit.

A Balanced Approach to Corporate Tax

Despite the remarkable growth in corporate tax receipts, the government is aware of the risks of overreliance on corporate tax and a small number of companies contributing the majority of it. As such, the government is moving towards a more mature and modest phase of growth, reducing the potential impact of weak global demand and weaker results from certain large multinational groups on corporate tax receipts in 2024.

Future of SARP

The Special Assignee Relief Programme (SARP), a scheme aimed at attracting skilled personnel to Ireland, is under discussion ahead of Budget 2024. While some parties view it as conferring an unfair tax advantage on a small group of high-earners, tax experts argue that SARP is vital for attracting top talent and enhancing the competitive economy. The fate of SARP and its potential impact on FDI investment and tax revenue remain to be seen.

Looking Ahead

These measures, part of a broader €1.3 billion income tax package, are expected to ease the cost of living pressures and inject more money back into people’s pockets. As the new year begins and the changes take effect, the Irish government’s handling of the cost of living crisis will be closely watched.

0
Business Economy Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zomato Celebrates Record-Breaking New Year's Eve: CEO Reacts to Viral 125 Roti Order

By Dil Bar Irshad

Cambodia’s Trade with Indonesia Surges, Hits Nearly $1 Billion Mark

By BNN Correspondents

BNP Paribas Settles Helvet Immo Case: A Victory for Consumer Rights

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Unraveling 2024 X Corp's Vision: Highlights from the 'MondayReport'

By BNN Correspondents

X Corp.'s Strategic Investment Fuels Progress in Chad ...
@Africa · 4 mins
X Corp.'s Strategic Investment Fuels Progress in Chad ...
heart comment 0
Post-Retirement Age Employees: A Growing Concern for Mbale District

By Israel Ojoko

Post-Retirement Age Employees: A Growing Concern for Mbale District
Sasa Kazi: The Kenyan Platform Empowering Youth Employment

By Israel Ojoko

Sasa Kazi: The Kenyan Platform Empowering Youth Employment
The Telegraph’s Business Team Presents Annual Share Tips for 2024

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Telegraph's Business Team Presents Annual Share Tips for 2024
Investors in UK Banks Lose 7 Billion Pounds Amid Market Skepticism

By Waqas Arain

Investors in UK Banks Lose 7 Billion Pounds Amid Market Skepticism
Latest Headlines
World News
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
28 seconds
Former FAI President Pat Quigley Dies, Leaving a Lasting Legacy on Irish Football
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
2 mins
New Year's Day College Football Bowl Season: Thrilling Matchups and Record-Breaking Performances
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
4 mins
Pennsylvania and New Jersey Introduce Groundbreaking Healthcare Laws
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
4 mins
New Laws in Pennsylvania: A Comprehensive Look at Changes in 2024
Washington 2024: Navigating the Political Crossroads
4 mins
Washington 2024: Navigating the Political Crossroads
Swindon's Olive Tree Cafe: A Beacon of Hope for Mental Health Recovery
5 mins
Swindon's Olive Tree Cafe: A Beacon of Hope for Mental Health Recovery
Prophet Nigel Gaisie's 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?
5 mins
Prophet Nigel Gaisie's 2024 Prophecies: A Beacon of Hope or a Warning?
Zelenskyy Dismisses Perception of Russian Victory in Ukraine War
6 mins
Zelenskyy Dismisses Perception of Russian Victory in Ukraine War
Zelenskyy Outlines Ukraine's 2024 Objectives Amid Conflict with Russia
6 mins
Zelenskyy Outlines Ukraine's 2024 Objectives Amid Conflict with Russia
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
43 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
55 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app