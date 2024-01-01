2024 Irish Budget: A Response to the Cost of Living Crisis

As the cost of living crisis grips Ireland, the government responds with a series of tax adjustments in the 2024 Budget. Aided by the robust performance of the FDI sector, these changes aim to provide financial relief to taxpayers and quell the criticism from opposition parties regarding the inadequacy of previous measures in mitigating high living costs.

A Relief for Renters and Workers

The annual rent tax credit, previously set at €500, has been increased to €750. This adjustment is a direct response to the high rental costs in the country and is expected to provide substantial relief to renters. Additionally, the Universal Social Charge rate has been reduced from 4.5% to 4%, resulting in increased net take-home income for the average Irish worker. With these changes, single individuals earning an average annual salary of €47,000 can expect a €780 increase, and couples earning €100,000 can look forward to a €1,560 increase.

Changes in Tax Credits

Main tax credits, including personal, employee, and earned income tax, have witnessed a hike by €100, reaching €1,875. Finance Minister Michael McGrath has stated that these changes will result in over two million income taxpayers seeing an increase in their net take-home income for the year 2024. Other credits experiencing a rise are the home carer tax credit, the single person child carer tax credit, and the incapacitated child tax credit.

A Balanced Approach to Corporate Tax

Despite the remarkable growth in corporate tax receipts, the government is aware of the risks of overreliance on corporate tax and a small number of companies contributing the majority of it. As such, the government is moving towards a more mature and modest phase of growth, reducing the potential impact of weak global demand and weaker results from certain large multinational groups on corporate tax receipts in 2024.

Future of SARP

The Special Assignee Relief Programme (SARP), a scheme aimed at attracting skilled personnel to Ireland, is under discussion ahead of Budget 2024. While some parties view it as conferring an unfair tax advantage on a small group of high-earners, tax experts argue that SARP is vital for attracting top talent and enhancing the competitive economy. The fate of SARP and its potential impact on FDI investment and tax revenue remain to be seen.

Looking Ahead

These measures, part of a broader €1.3 billion income tax package, are expected to ease the cost of living pressures and inject more money back into people’s pockets. As the new year begins and the changes take effect, the Irish government’s handling of the cost of living crisis will be closely watched.