2024 Housing Market Trends: A Shift Towards Normalcy

The housing market is showing signs of a return to normalcy in 2024, with the rate of inventory growth slowing down and new listings showing a year-over-year increase.

This scenario presents slow but steady growth, contrasting to the rapid fluctuations experienced in the previous years. Despite the growth, sellers often find themselves needing to make price cuts - a trend that gets accelerated with the rise in mortgage rates and subsequent decrease in demand, as witnessed in 2022.

Stable Home Sales And Purchase Applications

Unlike the previous year, 2024 has not seen a crash in home sales. The spring season commenced with a 9% week-to-week increase in purchase applications. This rise occurred despite an uptick in mortgage rates from their previous lows. However, it is noteworthy that the housing market is still recuperating from low demand levels.

Impact Of The 10-Year Yield And Mortgage Rates

The 10-year yield is a significant factor for the future of the housing market. Forecasts for 2024 suggest a range between 3.21% to 4.25%. Mortgage rates have mirrored the rise in the 10-year yield, starting at 6.77% and concluding at 6.92% for the week. In the same period, the 10-year yield ended at 4.13%. These rates have been influenced by improved labour data and the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on rate cuts.

Future Outlook

The upcoming PCE inflation report is expected to depict inflation rates below 2% which may have significant implications for the bond market. However, the overall sentiment in the housing market remains cautiously optimistic. The expectation is for better performance, provided mortgage rates and economic conditions continue to be favourable.