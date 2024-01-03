2024 Financial Forecast: Easing Economic Pressure on Consumers

As we step into 2024, the financial landscape offers a glimmer of respite to consumers grappling with the economic strain of 2023. The economic forecast suggests ebbing pressures, although price spikes that triggered the cost-of-living crisis may not entirely reverse. However, barring unforeseen circumstances, consumers can expect some relief from the tight monetary conditions.

Consumer Protection Measures in New York

In light of this, New York’s Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a comprehensive plan for enhanced consumer and medical debt protections. This includes combatting unfair and abusive business practices, regulating the burgeoning Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) loan industry, bolstering medical and disability leave pay and eliminating insulin cost-sharing. The plan also aims to expand hospital financial assistance programs to shield New Yorkers from medical debt. These measures are expected to be part of Hochul’s 2024 State of the State address.

Balancing Personal Finance Amid Rising Living Costs

While the financial outlook for 2024 seems less daunting, Americans are finding it increasingly difficult to meet their financial goals due to escalating living costs, inflation, and high interest rates. As a countermeasure, many are resorting to budgeting, cutting back on expenses, and focusing on debt reduction. Despite the challenging housing market, a significant 13% of Americans plan to buy a new home in 2024. Experts suggest understanding and improving credit profiles to save on home financing, while maintaining a realistic goal for the type of home they can afford.

Regulatory Measures and the Role of AI

On a broader scale, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has displayed a strong focus on consumer protection, with fines and enforcement actions witnessing a surge in 2023. The trend is expected to continue, with even higher fines in 2024 and a focus on compliance with new rules. In this scenario, compliance professionals will have their work cut out for them. They will need to understand and implement new rules, and increasingly lean on compliance software and AI. The regulatory environment for AI in financial services remains uncertain, with increased regulation posing challenges for AI systems using consumer information. Nevertheless, the right partnerships and smart bets on AI can set firms apart, helping to address new and existing regulations as well as the challenges posed by AI.

As these developments take shape, the financial forecast for 2024 looks to provide some relief for consumers. The combination of state-level protections, personal finance management strategies, and regulatory measures can offer a more balanced financial environment compared to the previous year, easing the economic pressure on consumers.