2024 Economic Forecast: LEI and Other Indicators Predict Recession

As Wall Street navigates through the choppy waters of market volatility, an old yet reliable sentinel stands on the sidelines, flashing signals that could predict the economic tide.

The Conference Board Leading Economic Index (LEI), a composite of ten key economic parameters, has been a trusted barometer of economic health since 1959. In the face of a jittery stock market, with the Dow Jones, S&P500, and Nasdaq Composite swinging wildly, the LEI's signals become more important than ever. And the news it brings, as of December, is rather ominous.

The LEI's 21-Month Decline

What sets the LEI apart is its prophetic abilities. It doesn't merely capture the present; it portends the future. With a mix of financial and nonfinancial inputs, the LEI forecasts economic trends about seven months in advance. A continuous 21-month decline in the LEI, as is the current scenario, has historically been a harbinger of recessions. The current year-over-year decline in the LEI is nearly double the 4% threshold that, in the past, has indicated an impending recession.

Other Indicators Echo the LEI's Warning

But the LEI isn't standing alone in painting a grim picture for 2024. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's recession probability tool, which is based on yield-curve inversions, echoes the LEI's warning. So does the M2 money supply contraction, another key economic indicator. These tools, taken together, suggest that the U.S. economy might be heading for a downturn.

Recessions: Short-Lived Shadows before the Dawn

However, it is crucial to remember that recessions and bear markets, while jarring, are generally short-lived. Most recessions since World War II have resolved within 18 months. Bull markets, the silver lining to the dark cloud of recessions, often last years, dwarfing the downturns. History has shown that long-term investors tend to recover from short-term market downturns. As such, a long-term perspective is advised for investors, even in the face of the imminent challenges that 2024 might present to the U.S. economy and equities.