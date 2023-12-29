en English
Business

2024: A Year of Significant Financial Changes and a Record-Breaking Property Transaction

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:25 am EST
2024: A Year of Significant Financial Changes and a Record-Breaking Property Transaction

As we usher in a new year, financial changes on the horizon demand our attention. The year 2024 is poised to bring a host of adjustments that could significantly impact our finances, a phenomenon colloquially referred to as the ‘hip pocket’ effect. From alterations in tax legislation and investment trends to cost of living adjustments, these shifts are set to redefine our economic landscapes.

Navigating the Financial Future

The landscape of personal finance is expected to undergo several transformations in 2024. A key facilitator of this is CardRates, which has crafted a comprehensive finance guide designed to enhance personal finances. This guide is a treasure trove of insights on a variety of topics including the changes to the FAFSA form, the Federal Reserve’s influence on the 2024 economy, predictions for corporate earnings growth, changes to Social Security, and more.

Making 2024 the Year of Financial Success

The guide underscores the significance of setting clear financial goals and developing a detailed budget. Building an emergency fund, prioritizing the payoff of high-interest debts, and diversifying investments across different asset classes are some of the strategies recommended for improving one’s financial situation. The guide also advocates for a ‘whatever it takes’ attitude, underscoring the importance of personalized financial management based on age and stage of life.

Decoding the Changes in FAFSA

A critical change expected in 2024 concerns the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form. The new form, available by Dec 31, 2023, will introduce fresh requirements for contributors, including obtaining consent and approval for the IRS to transfer federal tax information. In a major shift, the Expected Family Contribution (EFC) will be replaced by a new Student Aid Index (SAI), and the maximum Federal Pell Grant award for the 2024-25 award year will be announced in 2024. The Student Aid Report will give way to the FAFSA Submission Summary for the 2024-25 award year.

Property News: A Record-Breaking Transaction

Furthermore, in the realm of property news, a $40 million home that set a suburb record has been highlighted. The property still requires further renovations, underscoring the robustness of high-value property transactions even in the face of potential financial changes. This serves as a potent illustration of the dynamism expected in the financial sphere in 2024.

As we stand on the cusp of 2024, these financial changes underscore the importance of planning and preparing for the future. The upcoming year promises to be a fascinating period of economic evolution, and remaining informed and adaptable will be key to navigating this landscape successfully.

Business Economy
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

