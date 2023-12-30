en English
2023 Western Economies: Cautious Optimism Amid Inflation and High Living Cost

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:16 pm EST
2023 Western Economies: Cautious Optimism Amid Inflation and High Living Cost

Despite the seemingly steady performance of Western economies in 2023, a wave of caution is tempering the optimism. With persistent uncertainties stemming from inflation and the cost of living crisis, economic experts and institutions like the European Central Bank (ECB) are treading carefully.

High Living Cost and Inflation: A Persistent Challenge

European economies are grappling with a high cost of living, weak external demand, and the burden of higher interest rates. These factors have contributed to a slowdown in economic growth. Inflation, mainly fuelled by escalating energy and food prices, took a brief downturn but remains a concern. Cevat Giray Aksoy from King’s College London indicates that the cost of living remains significantly higher than pre-inflation levels. He warns that the dip in inflation might be short-lived without a further slowdown in economic activity.

ECB’s Stance on Monetary Policy

Under the guidance of Chief Economist Philip Lane and President Christine Lagarde, the ECB continues to enforce a strict monetary policy to combat soaring inflation rates. Lagarde emphasizes the importance of vigilance in the face of inflation, advising against complacency. The upcoming ECB rate-setting meeting is anticipated to reflect a cautious approach towards interest rates, considering the ongoing wage increases, especially in the services sector.

Future Projections and Policy Challenges

The European Commission’s Autumn Forecast presents a somber picture, with real GDP growth projections for 2023 being reduced. A gradual recovery is expected, albeit amid ongoing challenges. European banks are also treading on thin ice due to restrictive financing conditions. However, the initial surge in interest rates has temporarily padded profits. Policymakers are walking a tightrope, trying to balance economic recovery with the need to curb inflation and manage the cost of living crisis.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

