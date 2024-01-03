2023 Snapshot: Ireland’s Economic, Societal, and Cultural Landscape Revealed

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) of Ireland recently unveiled a comprehensive snapshot of the country’s economic and societal landscape in 2023. The report underlined some significant shifts in multiple areas, ranging from demographics to environmental concerns, and economic trends to societal issues.

Record Employment and Economic Challenges

The employment rate in the second quarter of 2023 reached a record high of 74.2%, the highest in 25 years. However, the Irish economy was not without challenges. Despite a substantial drop in inflation to 3.9% in November from a peak of 9.2% in October 2022, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 1.9% in the third quarter – marking a fourth consecutive quarter of contraction. Contributing to inflation were rising food prices, costs associated with dining and hotels, and notably, increasing mortgage interest rates, which peaked in August 2023 with a 51.3% increase from the previous year.

Societal Issues Under the Spotlight

The CSO report also shed light on pressing societal issues. Alarming statistics on gender-based violence revealed that 40% of adults experienced sexual violence in their lifetime, with a higher incidence reported by women. Economic disparities were underscored by the fact that nearly 75% of the top 1% earners were men. Housing issues persisted, with median home prices rising from €305,000 in January to €323,000 in October 2023.

Demographic Shifts and Cultural Highlights

Significant demographic shifts were recorded in the 2022 Census, with Ireland’s population surpassing five million for the first time in 171 years, marking an 8% increase since 2016. Cultural highlights included ‘Jack’ and ‘Emily’ being the most popular baby names, and ‘Murphy’ being the most common surname for newborns in 2022. Internet usage for various services was prevalent among 80% of the population, and volunteer work was significant, with over 700,000 people indicating their involvement in the Census.

Energy and Environmental Concerns

Energy costs began to decline, but Ireland’s carbon usage for its electricity needs in 2023 will be lower than in 2022. Despite this, the reduction in electricity emissions and carbon intensity of electricity have come about through an ‘offshoring’ of Irish electricity generation emissions to the UK. This practice has been criticized as an accounting trick that masks the true effect of large consumers of electricity like data centres. However, the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications defended the accounting of imported energy.

Transportation Trends

Finally, the green transportation trend continued to gain traction, with electric and hybrid vehicle registrations accounting for 45% of all new private car licenses up to October 2023.