en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

2023 Housing Market Experiences Slowdown: Implications and Outlook

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:54 am EST
2023 Housing Market Experiences Slowdown: Implications and Outlook

In 2023, the housing market witnessed a slowdown, signified by a slump in house price inflation in the latter half of the year. The Lighthouse Residential Property Index showed a drop in the rate of price increase for residential properties to 3.17% in October 2023, down from 4.05% in July. Factors such as elevated interest rates and rising living costs, both of which have burdened household incomes, are attributed to this deceleration in house price growth. The lack of significant momentum in the economic environment also played its part in the subdued housing market.

Implications for Home Buyers and Sellers

The data points to a cooling off period in the property market, indicating potential challenges for home buyers in affording new homes due to financial constraints. Sellers, on the other hand, may need to recalibrate their expectations in a less buoyant market.

Looking Forward: Predictions for 2024

Real estate professionals in southeastern Massachusetts project low inventory and a rise in median sale prices in 2024. With the chief economist predicting mortgage rates to drop to 6 percent or slightly higher, more potential buyers could be drawn into the market. Low interest rates are enticing for first-time homebuyers, and some Gateway cities are introducing new downpayment programs to assist buyers. Experts advise both buyers and sellers to act swiftly and not hold out for lower interest rates in 2024.

Reflection on Real Estate Industry in 2023

The real estate industry in 2023 grappled with soaring interest rates, plummeting sales, and escalating commercial foreclosures. This resulted in a distressing year for many property owners. However, Dallas Fort Worth defied odds with major construction projects and home prices proving more resilient than anticipated. Despite commercial property sales plummeting by over 60%, DFW led the country in commercial real estate investments and apartment purchases. The region also witnessed the birth of Universal Parks & Resorts’ new children’s theme park in Frisco, while home mortgage costs doubled since 2021, resulting in only a 2% drop in median North Texas home sales prices.

0
Business Economy
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wall Street's 2023 Predictions Miss the Mark: How the Market Defied Expectations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Lab-grown vs Natural Diamonds: A Shifting Landscape

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Riad Asmat Steps Down as AirAsia Malaysia CEO, Transitions to Board Member Role

By BNN Correspondents

Wall Street's Projections for 2023: A Year of Unfulfilled Predictions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Income Tax Department Shakes Up Taxpayers' Year-End Festivities with C ...
@Business · 2 mins
Income Tax Department Shakes Up Taxpayers' Year-End Festivities with C ...
heart comment 0
The Tuna Industry: Navigating Choppy Waters Amid Pandemic and Global Conflict

By Muhammad Jawad

The Tuna Industry: Navigating Choppy Waters Amid Pandemic and Global Conflict
SEBI Extends Mutual Fund Nomination Deadline to June 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

SEBI Extends Mutual Fund Nomination Deadline to June 2024
Gaming Industry in 2024: A Rollercoaster Ride of Innovation and Change

By Salman Khan

Gaming Industry in 2024: A Rollercoaster Ride of Innovation and Change
Automotive Market Stirred as Popular SUV’s Price Surges by $16,000

By Saboor Bayat

Automotive Market Stirred as Popular SUV's Price Surges by $16,000
Latest Headlines
World News
AK Party Gears Up for Pivotal Istanbul Elections: A City's Political Destiny Hangs in the Balance
15 seconds
AK Party Gears Up for Pivotal Istanbul Elections: A City's Political Destiny Hangs in the Balance
14th Amendment Challenge: Trump's Presidential Eligibility in Question
22 seconds
14th Amendment Challenge: Trump's Presidential Eligibility in Question
Clippers Secure Victory Over Grizzlies Despite Leonard's Absence
1 min
Clippers Secure Victory Over Grizzlies Despite Leonard's Absence
Dak Prescott: A Christmas Surprise from Girlfriend Sarah Jane
2 mins
Dak Prescott: A Christmas Surprise from Girlfriend Sarah Jane
A Decade to Restore UK's Public Services, Predicts Think-Tank
2 mins
A Decade to Restore UK's Public Services, Predicts Think-Tank
Maine Blocks Trump from Presidential Ballot, Citing U.S. Capitol Assault
3 mins
Maine Blocks Trump from Presidential Ballot, Citing U.S. Capitol Assault
Philippines New Year's Eve Preparations Marred by Surge in Firecracker Injuries
4 mins
Philippines New Year's Eve Preparations Marred by Surge in Firecracker Injuries
PM Modi's Historic Visit to Ayodhya: Groundbreaking Ceremony of Ram Temple and Development Projects Unveiled
4 mins
PM Modi's Historic Visit to Ayodhya: Groundbreaking Ceremony of Ram Temple and Development Projects Unveiled
Trail Blazers' Resilience Prevails: A Come-From-Behind Victory Against Spurs
5 mins
Trail Blazers' Resilience Prevails: A Come-From-Behind Victory Against Spurs
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
57 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app