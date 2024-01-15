2023 CPI in Azerbaijan: An Analysis of Price Changes and Economic Implications

In 2023, Azerbaijan witnessed an 8.8% rise in its consumer price index (CPI) compared to the previous year. This increase was most noticeable in the sectors of food products, beverages, and tobacco, which witnessed a growth of 9.6%. Non-food products followed suit with an 8.4% rise, while paid services provided to the population experienced a slightly lesser increase of 8%.

Monthly and Annual CPI Changes

In December 2023, the overall CPI stood at 100.5% compared to November, marking a 0.5% increase. When compared to December of the previous year, the CPI showed a more substantial rise of 2.1%. Specifically, the CPI for food products, beverages, and tobacco increased to 101.0% from the previous November and 100.8% from December 2022.

Individual Product Price Fluctuations

Several food items such as brown rice and fresh fish experienced price hikes, contributing to the rise in CPI. Conversely, buckwheat and semolina saw a decrease in their prices. The non-food products segment remained stable month over month but witnessed a 2.7% increase compared to the previous year. The CPI for paid services, although relatively stable from November at 100.1%, showed a significant increase to 103.7% when compared to December 2022.

Trends and Implications

Notably, certain services like taxi transport and leisure tours saw an increase in prices, while international air transport services experienced a decrease. These fluctuations in the CPI reflect the dynamic nature of the country’s economy. Understanding these trends can provide valuable insights for both consumers and businesses, aiding in informed decision-making and strategic planning.