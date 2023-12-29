2023: A Year of Guarded Optimism and Economic Struggles for the West

In a year marked by economic uncertainties, the Western economies have managed to surpass expectations in 2023, providing a beacon of hope in a challenging global context. However, the optimism is guarded, shadowed by persistent issues such as inflation and the cost of living crisis, particularly in Europe.

The Struggle with Inflation and Cost of Living

The European economy has grappled with considerable difficulties throughout the year, epitomized by high living costs, waning external demand, and stringent monetary policies resulting in a significant slowdown in growth momentum. Interest rates have maintained a high level, sparking worries about the potential negative impacts on businesses and consumers. While inflation in the European region has fallen to 2.4% in November, the lowest in two years, primarily due to declining energy costs, the real cost of living is still nearly 20% higher than before the inflationary spike three years ago. Hence, proclaiming the end of the cost of living crisis appears premature.

Monetary Policy and the Road Ahead

Monetary policy is expected to stay tight but might loosen in the first half of the coming year, with the European Central Bank (ECB) possibly contemplating a reduction in interest rates. However, ECB’s chief economist, Philip Lane, has called for caution, indicating it’s too early to announce triumph over inflation, predicting it will linger above the ECB’s 2% target into 2024. The surge in wages, particularly in the services sector, presents a continued inflationary pressure. European banks, initially benefiting from higher interest rates, are now facing risks due to stricter financing conditions as higher rates start to impact depositors.

Growth Projections and the Need for a Cautious Approach

The European Commission has revised their 2023 GDP growth projections for the EU and the euro area down to 0.6%, implying that the economy, though slated for a gradual recovery, still faces significant hurdles. Policymakers, therefore, are maintaining a careful approach in response to these uncertainties, striving for a delicate balance between economic recovery and judicious monetary policy.