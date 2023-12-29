en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

2023: A Year of Guarded Optimism and Economic Struggles for the West

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:42 pm EST
2023: A Year of Guarded Optimism and Economic Struggles for the West

In a year marked by economic uncertainties, the Western economies have managed to surpass expectations in 2023, providing a beacon of hope in a challenging global context. However, the optimism is guarded, shadowed by persistent issues such as inflation and the cost of living crisis, particularly in Europe.

The Struggle with Inflation and Cost of Living

The European economy has grappled with considerable difficulties throughout the year, epitomized by high living costs, waning external demand, and stringent monetary policies resulting in a significant slowdown in growth momentum. Interest rates have maintained a high level, sparking worries about the potential negative impacts on businesses and consumers. While inflation in the European region has fallen to 2.4% in November, the lowest in two years, primarily due to declining energy costs, the real cost of living is still nearly 20% higher than before the inflationary spike three years ago. Hence, proclaiming the end of the cost of living crisis appears premature.

Monetary Policy and the Road Ahead

Monetary policy is expected to stay tight but might loosen in the first half of the coming year, with the European Central Bank (ECB) possibly contemplating a reduction in interest rates. However, ECB’s chief economist, Philip Lane, has called for caution, indicating it’s too early to announce triumph over inflation, predicting it will linger above the ECB’s 2% target into 2024. The surge in wages, particularly in the services sector, presents a continued inflationary pressure. European banks, initially benefiting from higher interest rates, are now facing risks due to stricter financing conditions as higher rates start to impact depositors.

Growth Projections and the Need for a Cautious Approach

The European Commission has revised their 2023 GDP growth projections for the EU and the euro area down to 0.6%, implying that the economy, though slated for a gradual recovery, still faces significant hurdles. Policymakers, therefore, are maintaining a careful approach in response to these uncertainties, striving for a delicate balance between economic recovery and judicious monetary policy.

0
Business Economy Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bermuda's Economy: Resilience Amid Rising Costs and Economic Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

The Highs and Lows: A Look at India's Stock Market in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Ireland's New Pension Reform: More Flexibility in Retirement Planning

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Russia's Chemical Industry Fuels Economic Growth Amid EU Sanctions

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportu ...
@Business · 20 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportu ...
heart comment 0
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Inaugurate Bhubaneswar Metro Project Foundation Stone on January 1

By Dil Bar Irshad

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to Inaugurate Bhubaneswar Metro Project Foundation Stone on January 1
Norway’s Largest Pension Fund KLP Divests from Saudi Aramco, Citing Human Rights and Environmental Concerns

By Ebenezer Mensah

Norway's Largest Pension Fund KLP Divests from Saudi Aramco, Citing Human Rights and Environmental Concerns
Unstop CEO Stirs Debate with ‘Party Leave’ Post on LinkedIn

By BNN Correspondents

Unstop CEO Stirs Debate with 'Party Leave' Post on LinkedIn
Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan

By Ebenezer Mensah

Mandara Capital: The Sunset of a Trading Titan
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
33 seconds
Biden Administration Greenlights Second Emergency Weapons Sale to Israel
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
38 seconds
DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
40 seconds
Joe Rogan's 'The Joe Rogan Experience': A Hub for Engaging Cultural and Political Discourse
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
1 min
Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
4 mins
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
4 mins
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
6 mins
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
7 mins
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
9 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
9 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
22 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
30 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
41 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app