Dubai's Gold Shops Hit by Soaring Gold Prices as Locals Take a Shopping Break while Tourists Drive Sales

Surging gold prices (now at a record high of $2,200 per ounce) are reshaping the atmosphere at Dubai's traditional Gold Souk, turning it into more of a window-shopping destination than a bustling marketplace.

Advertisment

BNN Breaking gathered that purchases are dwindling as locals hesitate due to the soaring prices, while tourists, undeterred by cost, are driving the majority of sales.

Tourists Drive Sales Amid Plummeting Purchases at Dubai's Gold Souk

Tourists are becoming the primary buyers at Dubai's Gold Souk as locals shy away from purchasing amid soaring gold prices. Salespeople report a significant drop in purchases, particularly for heavier items such as gold bricks.

Advertisment

Impact on Gold Brick Shops

The most affected by the price surge are the gold brick shops, where sales have plummeted by half according to workers at multiple locations. While jewelry sales are faring slightly better, demand for heavier items has noticeably decreased.

Changing Customer Demographics

Advertisment

Managers at various shops in the Gold Souk note a shift in customer demographics, with tourists constituting the majority of buyers. Locals are holding back, contributing to a significant decline in business, with sales down by as much as 40% in some stores.

Factors Driving Gold Price Surge

Gold has risen for eight consecutive trading sessions, surprising many investors with its rapid ascent. Speculation over looser monetary policy, geopolitical tensions, and increased buying by central banks, particularly China, are cited as key factors driving the momentum.

Advertisment

Residents and locals, particularly affected by the price surge, are showing less interest in purchasing gold. However, the influx of tourists during the tourist season has somewhat mitigated the decline in sales. Visitors, aware of the opportunity to purchase unique mementos, are driving sales, despite the exorbitant prices.