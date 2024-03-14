Dollar Inches Up Ahead of Key U.S. Economic Data as Bitcoin Hits Record High above $73,800

The dollar saw a slight uptick on Thursday as investors eagerly awaited key U.S. economic data, while bitcoin soared to a new all-time high above $73,800.

BNN Breaking can report that the dollar index, which measures the U.S currency against six major peers, edged up by 0.1% to reach 102.83. Despite Tuesday's release of higher-than-expected U.S. consumer inflation data, the dollar has remained resilient, staying relatively unchanged since the figures were announced.

The currency has appreciated by approximately 1.5% since the beginning of the year, reflecting continued strength in the U.S. economy and prompting investors to adjust their expectations regarding interest rate cuts.

Impact of Upcoming Data Releases

Investor focus remains on the impending release of crucial U.S. economic indicators, including producer inflation, retail sales, and weekly jobless claims, scheduled for 1230 GMT (8:30 a.m. ET). These data points are anticipated to offer further insights into the potential timing of interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve.

Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING, highlighted the significance of today's data amidst a relatively subdued market environment, emphasizing its potential impact as a major event for the day. With central bank meetings looming next week, market participants are eagerly awaiting clues from the incoming data to inform their trading decisions.

Currency Movements and Bitcoin Surge

The euro experienced a slight dip against the dollar, reaching $1.0942, while sterling saw a modest increase to $1.2811. Meanwhile, bitcoin continued its impressive rally, achieving a new record high above $73,800. Market sentiment towards the cryptocurrency has been buoyed by the growing popularity of exchange-traded bitcoin funds and expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve later this year. On the other hand, the dollar remained relatively stable against the yen, hovering around 147.75 yen, despite recent losses attributed to market anticipation of potential interest rate adjustments by the Bank of Japan.

Focus on Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy

Sources have indicated that Japan's central bank is poised to deliberately end negative interest rates if wage negotiations with major corporations yield positive outcomes. Preliminary results of these negotiations are expected on Friday, with several prominent companies already indicating their willingness to meet union demands for wage increases.

Additionally, the dollar saw a marginal uptick against the Swedish crown following data showing a slowdown in Sweden's headline inflation for February. Market sentiment suggests a high probability of a Fed rate cut by June, further influencing currency dynamics and investor sentiment.