Detroit Enthusiast Sells Rare Barkas B1000 Truck and Rare Parts from DDR Era

Robert Tamas, a Detroit native and ardent aficionado of Eastern Bloc vehicles, has decided to part ways with his cherished Barkas B1000 truck after two years of meticulous ownership. Known for his passion, Tamas established an online community dedicated to these captivating automobiles.

A Unique Barter Leads to a Prized Possession

In a remarkable trade involving a Trabant and an assortment of parts, Tamas acquired the Barkas B1000, which originally boasted a mustard green finish. The previous owner had given it a fresh coat of paint and executed an engine swap, replacing the original two-stroke with a Volkswagen 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine. This modification was mated to a four-speed manual transmission, resulting in a more robust and reliable drivetrain.

A Labor of Love with a Price Tag

Tamas estimates that the truck has traversed approximately 20,000 miles since the engine transplant. Priced at $8,000 or best offer, this rare gem is now up for grabs. The online group founder is reluctantly parting with his prized possession, opening the door for another enthusiast to carry on the legacy of this remarkable vehicle.

The Nostalgic Allure of Eastern Bloc Cars

The Barkas B1000 holds a special place in the hearts of many, serving as a symbol of resilience and ingenuity during the DDR era. These vehicles were often used in family businesses and became an integral part of daily life. Tamas, who appreciates the historical significance and quirky charm of these automobiles, has fostered a growing community of like-minded enthusiasts.

For those seeking to restore or maintain their own Eastern Bloc cars, Tamas is also selling rare parts for the Barkas B1000. These components, which include a side door with a window, door handle, and hinges, as well as two used wheel caps, a used rear door, and an original part of the floor for a B 1000 bus, are priced between 25 euros to 500 euros.

However, potential buyers should be aware that these parts are being sold "as-is" with no warranty or guarantee. The seller will ship some items for an additional fee, but it is essential to contact Tamas directly to discuss specific details and arrangements.

As the world continues to evolve and embrace new technologies, the enduring appeal of Eastern Bloc cars serves as a reminder of the past and the indomitable spirit of human innovation. With the sale of his beloved Barkas B1000, Robert Tamas hopes to pass on the torch to another steward who will cherish and preserve this piece of automotive history.

