Day Care Nightmare: Toddler Ingests THC Gummy During Nap Time

A harrowing incident at Just Be Kids Learning Center in Lebanon, Indiana has left the community reeling. Two teachers, Paige Wilson and Stella Latham, were arrested after a 1-year-old child, Creed Edens, ingested a THC gummy that the educators had attempted to consume during nap time.

A Nap Time Nightmare

The incident unfolded on an otherwise ordinary day at the learning center. Creed, Shelby Edens' 1-year-old son, was in the care of Wilson and Latham. Unbeknownst to the children in their charge, the teachers decided to indulge in a THC-infused edible during the designated nap time.

In a shocking turn of events, young Creed managed to get hold of the gummy and ingest part of it. The consequences were immediate and severe. Upon pick-up, Shelby noticed her son's unusual behavior and decided to take him to the hospital.

Unresponsive and Positive for THC

At the hospital, Creed remained unresponsive for an alarming 12 hours. Medical tests revealed that the toddler had tested positive for THC, the primary psychoactive compound in cannabis. The source of the THC was traced back to the gummy that Wilson and Latham had left within reach of the children.

The day care workers were promptly fired from Just Be Kids Learning Center. Moreover, they now face felony charges for neglect of a dependent, a serious offense in the state of Indiana.

A Call for Vigilance

Following the incident, Shelby Edens has chosen to unenroll her children from Just Be Kids Learning Center. She is now urging other parents to exercise extreme caution when selecting a day care provider.

"This incident serves as a stark reminder for all parents to be aware of their surroundings and to do thorough research before entrusting their children to a day care facility," Edens said in a statement.

The Just Be Kids Learning Center has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. However, the community is left grappling with the consequences of the teachers' negligence and the potential dangers that lurk in seemingly safe spaces.

As the legal proceedings against Wilson and Latham continue to unfold, the story of Creed Edens serves as a poignant reminder of the responsibility that educators and caregivers bear. Their actions, or lack thereof, have the power to shape not only a child's present but also their future.

In the wake of this harrowing incident, the community of Lebanon, Indiana is left to reflect on the importance of vigilance and the crucial role that parents, educators, and caregivers play in safeguarding the well-being of the youngest and most vulnerable members of society.