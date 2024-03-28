Crocus City Hall Attack: 90 Recovered, 74 Still Hospitalized, Says Health Minister Murashko

Following the horrific terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall, significant progress has been made in the medical response and recovery of the victims, according to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko. With 90 patients discharged and 74 others still receiving care, the healthcare system's swift response underscores the tragedy's magnitude and the ongoing support for those affected.

Immediate Medical Response

In the wake of the attack, Moscow and the surrounding region's hospitals were quickly mobilized to treat the injured. Health Minister Mikhail Murashko's recent update highlights the efficient and comprehensive medical assistance provided to the victims. Out of the many impacted by the incident, 90 have been discharged, signifying a notable milestone in the recovery process. Additionally, 208 patients have been treated on an outpatient basis, demonstrating the wide-reaching effects of the attack and the extensive medical response it necessitated.

Despite the progress, 74 individuals continue to fight their way back to health in hospitals. Their ongoing treatment underscores the severity of the injuries sustained and the complex recovery journey ahead for many. As the victims recover, law enforcement agencies remain hard at work, piecing together the events leading up to the tragic day. Investigations have revealed that the terrorists were under the influence of drugs, adding another layer of complexity to the already heinous act.