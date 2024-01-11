ZNBC Teams Up with Security Agencies to Combat Illegal Streaming

In a decisive move against unauthorized consumption of its broadcast content, the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) has teamed up with Zambia’s security apparatus. This includes collaboration with the Zambia Police Service and the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA). The aim is to monitor and control the illegal use of its signal, particularly during the Africa Cup.

Crackdown on Illegal Streaming

The broadcaster has put in place stringent monitoring systems specifically designed for the Africa Cup. This is to ensure that the content is consumed legally and to bring to justice any instances of illicit streaming. This initiative, announced via a statement from the ZNBC Public Relations Unit, underscores the corporation’s commitment to defending its broadcasting rights.

Collaboration with Security Agencies

ZNBC’s partnership with security agencies and ZICTA represents a robust approach to tackling the issue of unauthorized streaming. The corporation is working closely with the Zambia Police Service and other security wings to monitor signal usage and prosecute those who breach the law.

Emphasizing Legal Consumption

The move by ZNBC firmly attests to the broadcaster’s resolve to ensure that its content is consumed within the bounds of the law. This initiative not only protects ZNBC’s rights but also sets a precedent for other broadcasters facing similar challenges.