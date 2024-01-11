en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

ZNBC Teams Up with Security Agencies to Combat Illegal Streaming

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
ZNBC Teams Up with Security Agencies to Combat Illegal Streaming

In a decisive move against unauthorized consumption of its broadcast content, the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) has teamed up with Zambia’s security apparatus. This includes collaboration with the Zambia Police Service and the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA). The aim is to monitor and control the illegal use of its signal, particularly during the Africa Cup.

Crackdown on Illegal Streaming

The broadcaster has put in place stringent monitoring systems specifically designed for the Africa Cup. This is to ensure that the content is consumed legally and to bring to justice any instances of illicit streaming. This initiative, announced via a statement from the ZNBC Public Relations Unit, underscores the corporation’s commitment to defending its broadcasting rights.

Collaboration with Security Agencies

ZNBC’s partnership with security agencies and ZICTA represents a robust approach to tackling the issue of unauthorized streaming. The corporation is working closely with the Zambia Police Service and other security wings to monitor signal usage and prosecute those who breach the law.

Emphasizing Legal Consumption

The move by ZNBC firmly attests to the broadcaster’s resolve to ensure that its content is consumed within the bounds of the law. This initiative not only protects ZNBC’s rights but also sets a precedent for other broadcasters facing similar challenges.

0
Africa Crime
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
7 mins ago
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
In an important show of commitment and responsibility, African football chief Patrice Motsepe has expressed confidence in the measures taken to ensure safety at the upcoming 2023 Cup of Nations. This declaration comes in the wake of several tragic incidents that overshadowed the last tournament held in Cameroon in 2022. Steps Towards Safer Tournaments The
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Zambian Footballers Kapembwa and Tembo Join Mozambique's UD Costa do Sol
30 mins ago
Zambian Footballers Kapembwa and Tembo Join Mozambique's UD Costa do Sol
Zimbabwe Education Minister Witnesses School's Challenging Conditions Amid National Tour
37 mins ago
Zimbabwe Education Minister Witnesses School's Challenging Conditions Amid National Tour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza, Takes Case to International Court of Justice
9 mins ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Gaza, Takes Case to International Court of Justice
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
21 mins ago
Africa Cup of Nations 2023: A Vibrant Opening Celebration in Abidjan
Playful Lion Cub's Surprise Attack on Sleeping Father Captivates the Internet
24 mins ago
Playful Lion Cub's Surprise Attack on Sleeping Father Captivates the Internet
Latest Headlines
World News
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
2 mins
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
4 mins
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
7 mins
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
15 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
15 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
17 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
17 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
17 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
17 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app