Zimbabwe’s Law Society Raises Alarm on Fake Lawyers, Stresses Need for Proper Credentials

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has sounded the alarm, warning the public about a rising incidence of impostors posing as lawyers and defrauding unsuspecting citizens. Edward Mapara, the executive secretary of the LSZ, has urged the public to be cautious and avoid hiring legal practitioners who hawk their services on the streets, stating that such undignified solicitation is not a characteristic of genuine lawyers.

Recognized Qualifications and Accredited Institutions

According to Mapara, the LSZ only recognizes legal degrees from five universities in Zimbabwe. These are the University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University, Great Zimbabwe University, Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University, and Africa University. It is also noted that those with foreign legal qualifications must undergo an assessment by the Council for Legal Education (CLE) and may be required to take conversion exams before they can register with the High Court.

The Importance of a Valid Practice Certificate

Apart from proper qualifications and registration, legal practitioners must hold a valid practice certificate issued by the LSZ to lawfully practice in Zimbabwe. As of now, members are renewing their certificates for 2024. Mapara stressed that from January 1, 2024, the public should insist on seeing a valid practice certificate for that year before engaging any legal practitioners. This is a crucial step to guarantee quality service and potential compensation in case of losses through the Compensation Fund.

Stakeholder Collaboration to Weed Out Fake Lawyers

The LSZ is actively working in tandem with important stakeholders such as the Judicial Services Commission, the police, and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that only bona fide lawyers appear in courts. This collaborative effort is aimed at protecting the public and upholding the integrity of the legal profession in Zimbabwe.