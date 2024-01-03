en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Zimbabwe’s Law Society Raises Alarm on Fake Lawyers, Stresses Need for Proper Credentials

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Zimbabwe’s Law Society Raises Alarm on Fake Lawyers, Stresses Need for Proper Credentials

The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) has sounded the alarm, warning the public about a rising incidence of impostors posing as lawyers and defrauding unsuspecting citizens. Edward Mapara, the executive secretary of the LSZ, has urged the public to be cautious and avoid hiring legal practitioners who hawk their services on the streets, stating that such undignified solicitation is not a characteristic of genuine lawyers.

Recognized Qualifications and Accredited Institutions

According to Mapara, the LSZ only recognizes legal degrees from five universities in Zimbabwe. These are the University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University, Great Zimbabwe University, Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University, and Africa University. It is also noted that those with foreign legal qualifications must undergo an assessment by the Council for Legal Education (CLE) and may be required to take conversion exams before they can register with the High Court.

The Importance of a Valid Practice Certificate

Apart from proper qualifications and registration, legal practitioners must hold a valid practice certificate issued by the LSZ to lawfully practice in Zimbabwe. As of now, members are renewing their certificates for 2024. Mapara stressed that from January 1, 2024, the public should insist on seeing a valid practice certificate for that year before engaging any legal practitioners. This is a crucial step to guarantee quality service and potential compensation in case of losses through the Compensation Fund.

Stakeholder Collaboration to Weed Out Fake Lawyers

The LSZ is actively working in tandem with important stakeholders such as the Judicial Services Commission, the police, and the National Prosecuting Authority to ensure that only bona fide lawyers appear in courts. This collaborative effort is aimed at protecting the public and upholding the integrity of the legal profession in Zimbabwe.

0
Crime Law Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

67-Year-Old Man Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minors in Adamawa State

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nicholas Godejohn: A Life Sentence Served Amidst Shock and Disbelief

By Nimrah Khatoon

Factory Worker's Death in Bhiwadi: A Violent Altercation and Ongoing Investigation

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Day House Fire in Preble County: Potential Arson Under Investigation

By Wojciech Zylm

Kentucky Woman Faces Sentencing in Fatal Robbery Case: A Sudden Twist ...
@Crime · 5 mins
Kentucky Woman Faces Sentencing in Fatal Robbery Case: A Sudden Twist ...
heart comment 0
Rash of Break-Ins Alarm Kitchener and North Dumfries Communities

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rash of Break-Ins Alarm Kitchener and North Dumfries Communities
Calcutta High Court Criticizes Police’s ‘Lackadaisical’ Investigation into Alleged Murder Case

By Rafia Tasleem

Calcutta High Court Criticizes Police's 'Lackadaisical' Investigation into Alleged Murder Case
Perak Customs Department Seizes Half a Million Ringgit Worth of Hard Liquor in Raid

By BNN Correspondents

Perak Customs Department Seizes Half a Million Ringgit Worth of Hard Liquor in Raid
Mysterious Death in St. John: The Unraveling Case of Marisol Ferguson

By Rizwan Shah

Mysterious Death in St. John: The Unraveling Case of Marisol Ferguson
Latest Headlines
World News
Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist
11 seconds
Adventist Health Castle Augments Medical Team with Renowned OB/GYN Specialist
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
28 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Test for Democracy and Inclusivity
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
29 seconds
Biden to Underline Democracy and Freedom in 2024 Campaign Speech at Historic Church
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
41 seconds
MELP Raises 635,000 Euros to Boost International Expansion
Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season
45 seconds
Bora-Hansgrohe Embraces SRAM Groupsets for 2024 Season
January Transfer Window Sparks Activity across the English Football League
58 seconds
January Transfer Window Sparks Activity across the English Football League
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
1 min
Iran's Aging Squad a Concern Ahead of 2024 AFC Asian Cup, Says Football Expert
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
1 min
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham's Healing Journey after Her Son's Suicide
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
1 min
Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app