Crime

Zimbabwe’s Crackdown on Robbery: Over 2,200 Convictions in 2023

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Zimbabwe’s Crackdown on Robbery: Over 2,200 Convictions in 2023

The year 2023 was a landmark year for the courts in Zimbabwe. They convicted more than 2,200 individuals for robbery, according to preliminary statistics from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The numbers reveal an interesting pattern: 721 were convicted for armed robbery and 1,518 for basic robbery. There are still 717 cases in the pipeline, awaiting trial.

Profiles of Convicted Robbers

The majority of those convicted are males, with females representing only a small fraction. The provinces with the highest numbers of convictions were Harare and Bulawayo Metropolitan. Among those convicted, some names stand out. Tinashe Marandure Pfeveni, a notorious robber from Masvingo, was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Boniface Moyo, a serial offender from Beitbridge, received a 57-year sentence, with 17 years suspended under certain conditions.

High-Profile Cases

Another noteworthy case was of three men involved in a fake robbery of US$2.7 million from ZB Bank. They were each sentenced to eight years in prison. These convictions are indicative of the NPA’s determination to bring culprits to justice, irrespective of the nature of their crime.

NPA Aims to Clear Pending Cases

The NPA spokesperson, Ms. Angeline Munyeriwa, has stated that the organization is committed to clearing all pending cases soon. The NPA is also adopting new strategies to reduce robbery incidents. This includes expediting the prosecution of robbery cases and improving their methods of investigation.

Public sentiment towards these efforts has been largely positive. Many have expressed support for the NPA and the Zimbabwe Republic Police in their fight against robbery crimes. However, there are citizens who feel the process of conviction is slow, and more needs to be done to ensure public safety.

Crime Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

