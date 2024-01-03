Zimbabwean Women Face Child Abduction and Immigration Charges in South Africa

Two Zimbabwean women, identified as Grace Gumbo and Mercy Tsoko, are currently facing charges of child abduction and contravention of the Immigration Act in the Kriel Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga, South Africa. The suspects, posing as caregivers, allegedly abducted three children from various locations within the country.

Arrest on New Year’s Day

The police, acting on an anonymous tip-off, apprehended the suspects in Ogies, Mpumalanga, on New Year’s Day. The women were found in possession of three abducted babies: a four-month-old girl from Ogies, a three-year-old boy from Marbel Hall in Limpopo abducted in April of the previous year, and an eight-month-old girl suspected to have been taken from Springs in Gauteng in September.

Public Assistance Needed

The Mpumalanga police have issued a public appeal for assistance in identifying and locating the families of these abducted children. The case has been temporarily postponed for further investigation. The community is urged to share any relevant information with the Kriel Police station.

Child Abduction in Zimbabwe

In a separate incident in Zimbabwe, three boys aged between 11 and 13 were abducted while gathering grass for their rabbits in the outskirts of Rusununguko suburb. The abductors forced the boys to walk 11km before placing them in a parked, unregistered Caravan kombi. The perpetrators demanded a cellphone and ordered the boys to undress. The boys managed to escape when the abductors were distracted by the sound of women cutting firewood nearby. The total value of stolen property was US$35.

