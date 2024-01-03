en English
Crime

Zimbabwean Woman Arrested for Newborn’s Murder: A Shocking Tale of Infanticide

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
Zimbabwean Woman Arrested for Newborn’s Murder: A Shocking Tale of Infanticide

In a chilling act of infanticide that has left a Zimbabwean village in shock, a 23-year-old woman, Oteda Nyakabawo, has been arrested for the suffocation and subsequent burial of her newborn baby. The horrific incident unfolded on December 29, 2023, in the village of Mabhara, Zvishavane.

Tragic End to a New Life

Nyakabawo, a housemaid, informed her workmate that she was experiencing labor pains during the day. By approximately 5:30 pm, she had given birth to a live baby. In an act that defies maternal instincts, Nyakabawo was seen taking the infant, swaddled in a blanket, to her bedroom. It is here that police allege she committed the unthinkable and suffocated the child with the very blanket meant to provide warmth and comfort.

A Crime Unveiled

Under the cloak of nightfall, Nyakabawo then executed an eerie burial of her newborn. She dug a shallow grave about 500 meters from the homestead where she worked and laid her child to rest in a silent, untimely farewell.

Her chilling secret, however, was not to remain buried for long. The next day, Nyakabawo’s colleague, who had been informed of the birth, inquired about the baby. Unable to maintain her façade, Nyakabawo confessed to the heinous act of murder and burial. The police were immediately alerted and Nyakabawo was apprehended without incident.

Investigations Underway

Upon her arrest, the young woman led authorities to the clandestine burial site. The infant’s body was exhumed and transported to the mortuary at Zvishavane District Hospital. The ongoing investigations are seeking to unravel the circumstances and motive behind this heart-wrenching crime.

Speaking on the incident, police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko emphasized the imperative need for individuals struggling with newborn care to seek professional assistance. He strongly condemned resorting to such criminal acts, expressing hope that this tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the invaluable resources available to new mothers and the importance of utilizing them.

Crime Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

