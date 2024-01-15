Zimbabwean Teacher Accused of Grocery Fraud Worth ZWL$2 Million

In an unexpected turn of events, a teacher from Manhize Primary School in Chivhu, Zimbabwe, found himself standing before a magistrate, charged with fraud. Fortunate Nhundu, a name that now rings with irony, pleaded not guilty to allegations of attempting to steal groceries worth a staggering ZWL$2 million from a Pick ‘n Pay supermarket. The incident unfolded on the evening of December 24, 2023, and the case has since sent shockwaves through the local community.

An Ingenious Ploy Unravelled

Nhundu allegedly entered the supermarket armed with an old receipt, setting out to gather items that matched those listed on the receipt. A seemingly foolproof plan, Nhundu filled his trolley with precision, selecting items identical to those listed on his previously used receipt. With his trolley full and his confidence seemingly unshaken, Nhundu attempted to walk out of the store, bypassing the payment process.

A Vigilant Guard Foils the Plan

However, Nhundu’s plan was foiled around 5:30 pm when a vigilant security guard apprehended him. The security guard’s sharp observation skills led to the recovery of all the items Nhundu allegedly tried to steal. The total value of the recovered items amounted to ZWL$1 840 378,90, painting a clear picture of the magnitude of the attempted theft.

Awaiting Trial

Despite the mounting evidence, Nhundu maintains his innocence. He is scheduled to appear before the Chivhu Magistrates Court again on January 18, where the full details of the case will be laid bare. As the news spreads, the residents of Chivhu are left in disbelief, questioning how a respected member of their community could be embroiled in such a scandal.