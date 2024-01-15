en English
Crime

Zimbabwean Teacher Accused of Grocery Fraud Worth ZWL$2 Million

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Zimbabwean Teacher Accused of Grocery Fraud Worth ZWL$2 Million

In an unexpected turn of events, a teacher from Manhize Primary School in Chivhu, Zimbabwe, found himself standing before a magistrate, charged with fraud. Fortunate Nhundu, a name that now rings with irony, pleaded not guilty to allegations of attempting to steal groceries worth a staggering ZWL$2 million from a Pick ‘n Pay supermarket. The incident unfolded on the evening of December 24, 2023, and the case has since sent shockwaves through the local community.

An Ingenious Ploy Unravelled

Nhundu allegedly entered the supermarket armed with an old receipt, setting out to gather items that matched those listed on the receipt. A seemingly foolproof plan, Nhundu filled his trolley with precision, selecting items identical to those listed on his previously used receipt. With his trolley full and his confidence seemingly unshaken, Nhundu attempted to walk out of the store, bypassing the payment process.

A Vigilant Guard Foils the Plan

However, Nhundu’s plan was foiled around 5:30 pm when a vigilant security guard apprehended him. The security guard’s sharp observation skills led to the recovery of all the items Nhundu allegedly tried to steal. The total value of the recovered items amounted to ZWL$1 840 378,90, painting a clear picture of the magnitude of the attempted theft.

Awaiting Trial

Despite the mounting evidence, Nhundu maintains his innocence. He is scheduled to appear before the Chivhu Magistrates Court again on January 18, where the full details of the case will be laid bare. As the news spreads, the residents of Chivhu are left in disbelief, questioning how a respected member of their community could be embroiled in such a scandal.

Crime Zimbabwe
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

