en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Zimbabwean Security Guard Loses Pistol to Sex Worker and Faces Legal Consequences

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Zimbabwean Security Guard Loses Pistol to Sex Worker and Faces Legal Consequences

In a startling incident in Mutoko, Zimbabwe, a security guard, Evidence Mangonono, aged 27, found himself in a peculiar predicament. In an unexpected exchange, he lost his service pistol to a commercial sex worker named Choice due to his inability to settle the bill for the services he had received. The unusual event unfolded near a bank where Mangonono was stationed and on duty.

Unpaid Dues Lead to Unexpected Collateral

Mangonono had hired the services of the sex worker and following his failure to compensate her, Choice claimed his service pistol as collateral. The issue came to light when Mangonono’s employer noticed the missing firearm, leading to its report to the police.

Recovery of Firearm and Legal Consequences

Upon realization of the gravity of the situation and the ensuing police report, Mangonono tracked down Choice and paid her off to retrieve the weapon. The entire episode took a legal turn when the case was presented in the Mutoko magistrates court. Magistrate Chiedza Gatsi handed down a sentence of one year in prison to Mangonono for violating the Firearms Act.

A Sentence Transformed into Community Service

However, the initially pronounced imprisonment sentence was suspended. Instead, Mangonono was ordered to serve 325 hours of community service at Hurungwe Primary School in Murewa. The prosecution was effectively led by Nathan Majuru. This case serves as a stark reminder of the responsibility associated with the handling of firearms and the repercussions of failing to do so.

0
Crime Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
7 seconds ago
TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise's WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs
This week, TMZ’s coverage took center stage, with a range of stories from the serious to the sensational. Notably, the ongoing murder case involving OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney and her late boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, was spotlighted on ‘TMZ Live’. A video, that emerged two months following Obumseli’s demise at their Miami condo, shows Clenney in
TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise's WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs
Notorious Maoist Commander Killed in Encounter with Security Forces
18 mins ago
Notorious Maoist Commander Killed in Encounter with Security Forces
'True Detective: Night Country': A Chilling Return to HBO After Five-Year Hiatus
20 mins ago
'True Detective: Night Country': A Chilling Return to HBO After Five-Year Hiatus
East Perth Incident: Man to Face Court Over Serious Crash and Police Pursuit
4 mins ago
East Perth Incident: Man to Face Court Over Serious Crash and Police Pursuit
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
8 mins ago
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
Former Model Divya Pahuja's Body Found in Haryana Canal; Other Delhi Updates
18 mins ago
Former Model Divya Pahuja's Body Found in Haryana Canal; Other Delhi Updates
Latest Headlines
World News
TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise's WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs
7 seconds
TMZ Highlights of the Week: Courtney Clenney Murder Case, Tom Cruise's WB Deal, and NFL Playoffs
Debunking Misinformation: The Truth About The New US Passport Design
24 seconds
Debunking Misinformation: The Truth About The New US Passport Design
TrillerTV Secures Exclusive AFC Asian Cup 2023 Broadcasting Rights
30 seconds
TrillerTV Secures Exclusive AFC Asian Cup 2023 Broadcasting Rights
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
30 seconds
FC Goa Clinches Victory over Inter Kashi in Kalinga Super Cup
The Birth and Growth of Motorcycling in Western Australia: A Historical Perspective
42 seconds
The Birth and Growth of Motorcycling in Western Australia: A Historical Perspective
High Stakes Rematch: 10/11 Ranked Hockey Team Seeks Redemption Against Cornell
53 seconds
High Stakes Rematch: 10/11 Ranked Hockey Team Seeks Redemption Against Cornell
Kerala Political Controversy Erupts Over Corporate Affairs Probe
53 seconds
Kerala Political Controversy Erupts Over Corporate Affairs Probe
BSP Leaders Urge Protection of Government Lands and Public Welfare in Khairatabad Constituency
1 min
BSP Leaders Urge Protection of Government Lands and Public Welfare in Khairatabad Constituency
Connacht Gears Up for Decisive Champions Cup Match Against Lyon Amidst Challenges
2 mins
Connacht Gears Up for Decisive Champions Cup Match Against Lyon Amidst Challenges
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
41 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
49 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
15 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app