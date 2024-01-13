Zimbabwean Security Guard Loses Pistol to Sex Worker and Faces Legal Consequences

In a startling incident in Mutoko, Zimbabwe, a security guard, Evidence Mangonono, aged 27, found himself in a peculiar predicament. In an unexpected exchange, he lost his service pistol to a commercial sex worker named Choice due to his inability to settle the bill for the services he had received. The unusual event unfolded near a bank where Mangonono was stationed and on duty.

Unpaid Dues Lead to Unexpected Collateral

Mangonono had hired the services of the sex worker and following his failure to compensate her, Choice claimed his service pistol as collateral. The issue came to light when Mangonono’s employer noticed the missing firearm, leading to its report to the police.

Recovery of Firearm and Legal Consequences

Upon realization of the gravity of the situation and the ensuing police report, Mangonono tracked down Choice and paid her off to retrieve the weapon. The entire episode took a legal turn when the case was presented in the Mutoko magistrates court. Magistrate Chiedza Gatsi handed down a sentence of one year in prison to Mangonono for violating the Firearms Act.

A Sentence Transformed into Community Service

However, the initially pronounced imprisonment sentence was suspended. Instead, Mangonono was ordered to serve 325 hours of community service at Hurungwe Primary School in Murewa. The prosecution was effectively led by Nathan Majuru. This case serves as a stark reminder of the responsibility associated with the handling of firearms and the repercussions of failing to do so.