Zimbabwean Hitmen Arrested in Harare Over Failed $800K LPG Tanker Deal Murder Plot

Five suspected Zimbabwean hitmen were apprehended in an affluent Harare suburb, accused of a murder plot gone awry linked to a botched LPG tanker deal. The suspects, believed to have been hired by a businessman to eliminate his partner over a failed $800,000 deal involving the importation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers from Italy, were caught following a tip-off. The incident, spotlighting the dangerous lengths to which business disputes can escalate, has led to intense investigations with one mastermind still at large.

The Arrest and Investigation

In a dramatic turn of events, five men with alleged connections to a murder plot were detained in Harare, Zimbabwe. Their arrest came after detectives received crucial information leading them to a lodge in Avondale, where the suspects were staying. The individuals, identified as Moses Monde, Marlvin Manzinde, Malvin Tatenda Nyamuranga, Nobert Muponda, and Joshua Mapuranga, were part of a sinister plan orchestrated by businessman Obrian Obert Mapurisa to assassinate Oliver Tendai Chipindu over a contentious LPG tanker importation agreement.

The Failed Deal and Its Fallout

The root of this criminal plot traces back to a deal made two years ago for the importation of LPG gas tankers from Italy, valued at $800,000. The deal's collapse set the stage for an alleged murder-for-hire scheme targeting Oliver Tendai Chipindu, implicating both local and South Africa-based individuals in its execution. This high-stakes affair underscores the perilous intersection of business and criminality, spotlighting the extreme measures some are willing to take in the wake of financial disputes.

What Lies Ahead

As the investigation unfolds, the focus intensifies on apprehending Obrian Obert Mapurisa, the alleged mastermind behind the plot, who currently remains at large. The arrest of the five suspects sheds light on the intricate and often dangerous dynamics of international business disputes, raising questions about the lengths to which individuals will go to resolve conflicts. This incident not only highlights the risks inherent in high-value business dealings but also the broader implications for legal and security frameworks in managing cross-border criminal activities.

The case against the arrested suspects and the ongoing manhunt for Mapurisa offer a stark reminder of the shadowy underbelly of international trade and the dire consequences of business deals gone wrong. As the legal proceedings advance, this episode will likely serve as a cautionary tale for those engaged in high-stakes transactions, emphasizing the importance of transparency, legality, and ethical conduct in all business operations.