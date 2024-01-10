en English
Crime

Zimbabwean Child Abduction Trial in South Africa Postponed

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:58 pm EST
Zimbabwean Child Abduction Trial in South Africa Postponed

The trial of Grace Gumbo, 26, and Mercy Tsoko, 28, two Zimbabwean women accused of child abduction in South Africa’s Mpumalanga, has been adjourned until January 20. The delay aims to enable the pair to secure legal representation and establish their immigration status. The duo will face trial at the Kriel Magistrate’s Court on charges of child abduction and violation of the Immigration Act.

Gumbo and Tsoko were apprehended on New Year’s Day after the community alerted authorities about their suspicious activities with three infants. The children, one of whom is believed to have been abducted in April 2023, and another in September 2023, were kidnapped in the Kriel area, including a four-month-old baby. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), represented by spokesperson Monica Nysa, plans to oppose bail due to the severity of the charges. Meanwhile, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala of the police force hinted at potential additional charges as the investigation unfolds.

Zimbabwe’s Media Landscape Sees Change

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s media landscape is undergoing a transformation. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sanctioned the appointment of a new Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) board. The board will be helmed by former ZBC chief executive, Ms. Helliate Rushwaya. The board’s formation was announced by Acting Permanent Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr. Jonathan Gandari.

In other developments, the Kamativi Mine in the Hwange District has resumed production, shifting its focus from tin to lithium mining. President Mnangagwa is anticipated to commission the lithium project shortly. Additionally, the technical team tasked with alleviating Harare’s water crisis has been granted an extension of 100 days by the government in a bid to ensure consistent supply of potable water.

Crime Zimbabwe
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

