Zimbabwe Transport Ministry Official Accused of Million-Dollar Fraud

Accusations of gross financial malfeasance have clouded Zimbabwe's Transport Ministry as deputy director Enerst Shenje faces allegations of being party to a fraudulent scheme involving a bogus claim of over US$ 1 million in compensation. The compensation, pertaining to a property that was demolished during the construction of the new Mbudzi roundabout, is said to have been claimed with counterfeit property deeds.

Denial of Allegations

In the courtroom, Shenje maintained his innocence, arguing that there is no tangible evidence linking him to the alleged fraud. His defense, led by lawyer Admire Rubaya, suggested that Shenje is merely a scapegoat, victimized due to his perceived status as the minister's favored associate. They argue that the true perpetrators of the fraudulent scheme remain unsuspected and shielded from the law.

Evidence Against Shenje

On the other side of the courtroom, the prosecution, led by investigating officer Elisha Chimusoro, insists there is substantial evidence of Shenje's involvement in the fraud. A significant part of this evidence is a hefty US$ 200,000 payment Shenje allegedly received from the treasury under the ministry's directives. The prosecution maintains that the money trail clearly leads to Shenje.

The Accomplice and the Forged Sales Agreement

The State alleges that Shenje conspired with an accomplice, Levy Idana, in this fraudulent scheme. They are accused of using an old title deed to forge a sales agreement, falsely suggesting that Idana was the rightful recipient of the compensation. Idana then allegedly received two increments of US$ 100,000 each from the treasury in December 2021.

As the courtroom waits with bated breath, the magistrate, Don Ndirowei, is scheduled to deliver a ruling on the case come Monday. Shenje's fate hangs in the balance, with the consequences of this case likely to reverberate through the corridors of Zimbabwe's Transport Ministry.