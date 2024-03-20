Zimbabwe Sect Leader Denied Bail for Child Abuse, Unregistered Graves Found

In a notable legal development in Zimbabwe, Ishmael Chokurongerwa, a 56-year-old leader of a religious sect, faced court proceedings in Norton, near Harare, on charges of suspected child abuse and violations related to unregistered graves.

Alongside seven members of his church, Chokurongerwa was denied bail by magistrate Christine Nyandoro, who cited concerns over potential witness interference and public outcry.

Background and Arrest

The arrest of Chokurongerwa and his associates came after authorities discovered 251 minors engaged in manual labor on their farm. This finding, coupled with the discovery of 16 unregistered graves, led to charges under the Burial and Cremation Act and the Children's Act.

The suspects, who were not asked to plead, will remain in custody until the next hearing scheduled for April 4. Chokurongerwa, also known as Madzibaba Ishmael, is a prominent figure in the Johane Masowe church, a group previously implicated in abuse allegations.

The court's decision to deny bail sparked reactions from various quarters, including the suspects' legal representation. Purity Chikangaise, the lawyer for the accused, announced plans to appeal the bail ruling at the High Court, emphasizing the necessity of a trial to test the facts. The hearing attracted attention, with church members donning white garments in solidarity, though they refrained from commenting to the press.

Implications and Next Steps

This case sheds light on the broader issues of child labor and abuse within religious communities in Zimbabwe, prompting calls for stricter oversight and protective measures.

The upcoming hearing on April 4 will be pivotal in determining the course of justice for the accused and the victims alike. As the legal battle unfolds, the focus remains on the welfare of the 251 minors and the unresolved mystery of the 16 unregistered graves.