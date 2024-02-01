Zimbabwe Reels Under Violent Crimes: Two Security Guards Murdered in Separate Incidents

In a chilling sequence of events spanning two days, Zimbabwe bore witness to the brutal slaying of two security guards in separate incidents. The first, a grim spectacle of theft and murder, unfolded on January 29, 2024, in Lalapanzi. The unsuspecting victim, 38-year-old Robert Baradzi, was on guard at a mine when he was ambushed by a gang of six robbers.

Robbery and Murder in Lalapanzi

The assailants, armed and ruthless, shot Robert Baradzi and proceeded to loot the mine. They made away with a 303 Lee Enfield rifle, 2.5 tonnes of gold ore, and various mining equipment. The collective worth of the stolen items is estimated to be around US$2,640. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and has heightened concerns over the safety of security personnel.

A Second Life Lost in Masvingo

Less than 24 hours later, another security guard met a tragic end. Hanisi Hamandishe, 34, was on duty at an Econet Wireless booster station in Masvingo city. He was brutally assaulted and left unconscious in a pool of blood. Despite being rushed to Masvingo Provincial Hospital, Hamandishe succumbed to his injuries.

The Quest for Justice

The police have launched an intensive search for the culprits behind these heinous crimes. They are appealing to the public for any information that could aid in their investigations. In a separate development, 22-year-old Stanley Mahachi was arrested in connection with a murder case in Zvishavane. He allegedly killed his wife, Dadirai Mudarikwa, aged 39, with a spade following a domestic dispute on January 25, 2024. The string of violent crimes has underscored the urgent need for improved security measures and effective law enforcement in Zimbabwe.