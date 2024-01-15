en English
Crime

Zimbabwe Rape Case Takes Dark Twist as Key Witness Disappears

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
In a deeply disturbing case unfolding in Beitbridge, Zimbabwe, a man stands accused of repeatedly sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter over three years. The case, under scrutiny at the Beitbridge Regional Court, has taken a sinister twist with the sudden disappearance of the victim’s sister, a key witness.

Witness Disappearance Raises Concerns

The missing witness, also underage, has reportedly been made to vanish by the accused’s relatives in an alarming attempt to obstruct justice. There are fears that her disappearance may be concealing another crime, as she is believed to be pregnant. Constable Allan Kurado, the officer leading the investigation, revealed that the witness had been placed in the Takalani Children’s Home for safety reasons. However, she managed to escape, with evidence pointing towards assistance from individuals outside the home.

Family Ties and Foul Play?

A shocking revelation by the staff of the children’s home disclosed that relatives of the witness collected her clothes post her disappearance, further deepening the mystery. The court previously heard testimony from the victim, who had swapped sleeping places with her sister in a bid to demonstrate the ongoing abuse. The accused father, a recognized cross-border transporter, withdrew when he discovered the switch.

Conflicting Statements and Awaiting Verdict

Despite the mounting allegations, the father vehemently denies the charges. His denial stands in stark contrast to the admission from the stepmother, who is currently serving a four-year sentence for assisting in the abortion of a pregnancy resulting from the rape. With the prosecution having presented its case, the defense is now calling for dismissal on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The court and the public now await a crucial ruling to determine if the accused will be required to present his defense.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

