Zimbabwe Police Identify Minors in Viral Drinking Incident; Separate Murder Investigation Underway

In a recent development, the Zimbabwe Republic Police have identified two of the ten minors featured in a viral video drinking alcohol openly in Harare’s central business district on Christmas Day. The identified children, aged 11 and 13, were found to be part of a separated family, resorting to street begging and vending in the city’s central business district, a common refuge for street children.

Identifying Perpetrators and Protecting Minors

The minors were seen indulging in Mayfair alcohol on the veranda of a cellphone shop. The source of alcohol is still unidentified, but police investigations are ongoing to trace the person who provided the beverage to the minors. The police were able to locate the parents of the two identified children, which has provided vital information about the situation these minors are living in.

Public Assistance in Investigation

A local businessperson who managed to capture the incident on video has been cooperative with the police, providing further details about the incident. This assistance has proven crucial in the ongoing police efforts to identify the other minors involved in the incident.

Separate Incident Shakes Community

In a separate but equally tragic incident, police are investigating the death of 13-year-old Keisha Makovana, who was stabbed by 27-year-old Munyaradzi Musariri in an intimate situation. Musariri, now under police guard in a hospital, has alleged that there was a mutual agreement to commit suicide after being caught. These incidents were reported by NewsDay Zimbabwe, an independent media house with no political affiliations.