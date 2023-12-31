en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Zimbabwe Police Ban Fireworks Citing Dangers to Public and Animals

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:21 am EST
Zimbabwe Police Ban Fireworks Citing Dangers to Public and Animals

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has taken a firm stance against the sale and use of fireworks, underlining the significant dangers they pose.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police’s spokesperson, highlighted the potential fire hazards, the physical and psychological damage, particularly to children, and the distressing effects on animals.

Fireworks: A Public Danger

Fireworks, often seen as a symbol of celebration, are now deemed a public danger. The risks associated with fireworks are not limited to fire hazards and physical injuries alone.

They extend to causing psychological trauma, especially among children. The loud blasts can be frightening and disorienting, leading to panic and distress.

Impact on Animals

The impacts of fireworks extend beyond humans. Animals, according to Assistant Commissioner Nyathi, suffer from fear, anxiety, and confusion due to the loud noises and flashing lights.

This can lead them to run into the streets, posing a risk to public safety through potential bites and accidents.

Enforcement and Compliance

Law enforcement has received the authority to arrest anyone involved in the sale, purchase, or ignition of fireworks. Vigilant patrols and a heightened police presence have been promised to ensure public security throughout the festive season.

However, the enforcement of the ban may prove challenging, as traders might have already stocked up on fireworks ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Support for the fireworks ban also comes from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). The organization echoed the ZRP’s concerns, emphasizing the trauma and harm fireworks inflict on animals. Nevertheless, a shift in public perception and traditions may be necessary to effectively eliminate the use of fireworks during festive occasions.

0
Crime Wildlife Zimbabwe
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

COVID-19 Relief Fund Fraud: U.S. Loses $280 Billion to Fraudsters

By BNN Correspondents

Family Tragedy in Rajasthan: Couple and Daughter Found Murdered, Son Suspected

By Rafia Tasleem

Germany Grapples with Persistent ATM Explosions; Over 470 Attacks This Year

By Safak Costu

Stabbing at Award-winning Indian Restaurant in Bournemouth, Investigation Underway

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Mumbai Police Inspector's Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler ...
@Crime · 19 mins
Mumbai Police Inspector's Undercover Operation Nabs Drug Peddler ...
heart comment 0
ISIS-Linked Murder Trial of British Botanists Set to Resume: Prosecutor Recusal Sought

By Mazhar Abbas

ISIS-Linked Murder Trial of British Botanists Set to Resume: Prosecutor Recusal Sought
Mumbai Cop Disguises as Food Delivery Agent to Nab Drug Peddler

By Rafia Tasleem

Mumbai Cop Disguises as Food Delivery Agent to Nab Drug Peddler
Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed

By Salman Khan

Fatal Shooting in Belize City: 28-year-old Man Ambushed and Killed
Madurai CID Makes Significant Strides in Combating Ration Rice Smuggling in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Madurai CID Makes Significant Strides in Combating Ration Rice Smuggling in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
26 seconds
American Politics in 2023: A Battlefield of Challenges and Unexpected Victories
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
37 seconds
A Tale of Two Conservative Parties: Canada vs. UK
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
3 mins
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
7 mins
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
9 mins
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
10 mins
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
10 mins
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
11 mins
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
11 mins
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
49 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
1 hour
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app