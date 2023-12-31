Zimbabwe Police Ban Fireworks Citing Dangers to Public and Animals

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has taken a firm stance against the sale and use of fireworks, underlining the significant dangers they pose.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police’s spokesperson, highlighted the potential fire hazards, the physical and psychological damage, particularly to children, and the distressing effects on animals.

Fireworks: A Public Danger

Fireworks, often seen as a symbol of celebration, are now deemed a public danger. The risks associated with fireworks are not limited to fire hazards and physical injuries alone.

They extend to causing psychological trauma, especially among children. The loud blasts can be frightening and disorienting, leading to panic and distress.

Impact on Animals

The impacts of fireworks extend beyond humans. Animals, according to Assistant Commissioner Nyathi, suffer from fear, anxiety, and confusion due to the loud noises and flashing lights.

This can lead them to run into the streets, posing a risk to public safety through potential bites and accidents.

Enforcement and Compliance

Law enforcement has received the authority to arrest anyone involved in the sale, purchase, or ignition of fireworks. Vigilant patrols and a heightened police presence have been promised to ensure public security throughout the festive season.

However, the enforcement of the ban may prove challenging, as traders might have already stocked up on fireworks ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Support for the fireworks ban also comes from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). The organization echoed the ZRP’s concerns, emphasizing the trauma and harm fireworks inflict on animals. Nevertheless, a shift in public perception and traditions may be necessary to effectively eliminate the use of fireworks during festive occasions.