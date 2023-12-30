en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Zimbabwe Peddler Arrested for Selling Alcohol to Minors on Christmas Day

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:30 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:37 am EST
Zimbabwe Peddler Arrested for Selling Alcohol to Minors on Christmas Day

In a recent turn of events, Phaeteon Mutiyaya, a 23-year-old peddler in Harare, Zimbabwe, was apprehended by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Christmas day for selling alcohol to minors. The arrest came in the wake of a series of social media videos that went viral, featuring minors indulging in alcohol consumption in Harare’s Central Business District.

Unlicensed Shebeen and Viral Videos

The Assistant Commissioner of ZRP, Paul Nyathi, confirmed Mutiyaya’s arrest, sharing that he ran an unlicensed alcohol outlet, popularly known as a shebeen, in Mbare. The viral videos led to an immediate police operation at Mutiyaya’s shebeen. The subsequent raid resulted in the recovery of an assortment of alcoholic beverages, including beer, whisky, gin, and vodka.

(Read Also: 2023: A Year of Triumphs and Trials in Zimbabwe’s Showbiz Sector)

Minors Involved and Investigation Details

In a shocking revelation, the police located all the minors involved in the incident. These children, aged between 5 and 11, were residing at Nenyere Flats in Mbare with their parents or guardians. The investigation brought to light that these minors had used the money gifted to them on Christmas to purchase the contraband alcohol.

(Read Also: Economic Developments in Zimbabwe: A Year of Change, Controversy, and Progress)

A Stern Warning and Enforcement of the Liquor Act

The ZRP, in the aftermath of this incident, has issued a stern warning to all liquor outlet operators. The warning emphasized the importance of not selling alcohol to underage individuals and underscored the strict enforcement of the Liquor Act. The ZRP further warned of the severe consequences awaiting those found operating illegal liquor outlets.

Read More

0
Crime Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Survivor Guitarist Frankie Sullivan's LA Home Burglarized: Luxury Watches Worth Over $300K Stolen

By Rafia Tasleem

Christmas Gift Thieves Charged: A Distressing Reminder for Increased Vigilance

By Salman Khan

Young Couple's Tragic End Sparks Safety Concerns, Investigation Ongoing

By Momen Zellmi

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard-Anderson: A New Chapter After Prison Release

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Couple Leads Police on High-Speed Chase with Child in Car, Faces Serio ...
@Australia · 8 mins
Couple Leads Police on High-Speed Chase with Child in Car, Faces Serio ...
heart comment 0
Duo Arrested and Charged for Stealing Christmas Presents: An Alarm for Holiday Security

By Shivani Chauhan

Duo Arrested and Charged for Stealing Christmas Presents: An Alarm for Holiday Security
Nationwide Criminal Cases: A String of Sexual Assault, Violence, and Exploitation

By BNN Correspondents

Nationwide Criminal Cases: A String of Sexual Assault, Violence, and Exploitation
Tragic End for Missing Pregnant Teen and Boyfriend: A Capital Murder Investigation Underway in Texas

By Ebenezer Mensah

Tragic End for Missing Pregnant Teen and Boyfriend: A Capital Murder Investigation Underway in Texas
Sydney Christmas Day Heist: Duo Charged Over Theft of Gifts

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Christmas Day Heist: Duo Charged Over Theft of Gifts
Latest Headlines
World News
14th Amendment Challenge: Trump's Presidential Eligibility in Question
10 seconds
14th Amendment Challenge: Trump's Presidential Eligibility in Question
Clippers Secure Victory Over Grizzlies Despite Leonard's Absence
1 min
Clippers Secure Victory Over Grizzlies Despite Leonard's Absence
Dak Prescott: A Christmas Surprise from Girlfriend Sarah Jane
2 mins
Dak Prescott: A Christmas Surprise from Girlfriend Sarah Jane
A Decade to Restore UK's Public Services, Predicts Think-Tank
2 mins
A Decade to Restore UK's Public Services, Predicts Think-Tank
Maine Blocks Trump from Presidential Ballot, Citing U.S. Capitol Assault
3 mins
Maine Blocks Trump from Presidential Ballot, Citing U.S. Capitol Assault
Philippines New Year's Eve Preparations Marred by Surge in Firecracker Injuries
4 mins
Philippines New Year's Eve Preparations Marred by Surge in Firecracker Injuries
PM Modi's Historic Visit to Ayodhya: Groundbreaking Ceremony of Ram Temple and Development Projects Unveiled
4 mins
PM Modi's Historic Visit to Ayodhya: Groundbreaking Ceremony of Ram Temple and Development Projects Unveiled
Trail Blazers' Resilience Prevails: A Come-From-Behind Victory Against Spurs
5 mins
Trail Blazers' Resilience Prevails: A Come-From-Behind Victory Against Spurs
Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' Campaign Video Stirs Controversy: A Lesson in Political Media Vetting
5 mins
Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' Campaign Video Stirs Controversy: A Lesson in Political Media Vetting
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
56 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
3 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
3 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
6 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
6 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
6 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
6 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
6 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app