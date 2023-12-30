Zimbabwe Peddler Arrested for Selling Alcohol to Minors on Christmas Day

In a recent turn of events, Phaeteon Mutiyaya, a 23-year-old peddler in Harare, Zimbabwe, was apprehended by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Christmas day for selling alcohol to minors. The arrest came in the wake of a series of social media videos that went viral, featuring minors indulging in alcohol consumption in Harare’s Central Business District.

Unlicensed Shebeen and Viral Videos

The Assistant Commissioner of ZRP, Paul Nyathi, confirmed Mutiyaya’s arrest, sharing that he ran an unlicensed alcohol outlet, popularly known as a shebeen, in Mbare. The viral videos led to an immediate police operation at Mutiyaya’s shebeen. The subsequent raid resulted in the recovery of an assortment of alcoholic beverages, including beer, whisky, gin, and vodka.

Minors Involved and Investigation Details

In a shocking revelation, the police located all the minors involved in the incident. These children, aged between 5 and 11, were residing at Nenyere Flats in Mbare with their parents or guardians. The investigation brought to light that these minors had used the money gifted to them on Christmas to purchase the contraband alcohol.

A Stern Warning and Enforcement of the Liquor Act

The ZRP, in the aftermath of this incident, has issued a stern warning to all liquor outlet operators. The warning emphasized the importance of not selling alcohol to underage individuals and underscored the strict enforcement of the Liquor Act. The ZRP further warned of the severe consequences awaiting those found operating illegal liquor outlets.

