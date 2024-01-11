Zimbabwe Activists Charged with Public Violence Following Harvest House Incident

In a significant turn of events in Harare, Zimbabwe, renowned activists Brilliant Chitute, 31, and Godfrey Nzou Tula, 37, find themselves embroiled in charges of public violence. This follows a tumultuous incident at Harvest House, the nerve center of the MDC-T political party.

Storming the Harvest House

The incident unfolded on Monday, around 3:30 PM when Chitute, Tula, and around 18 others allegedly stormed the building. The activists, in a daring move, attempted to lock the main entrance with their own chain and lock. This audacious move led to a physical altercation marked by heightened tension and fear.

Security Personnel Assaulted

In the ensuing chaos, four security personnel on duty were assaulted. The victims, identified as Yusuf Nigel Madi, Joseph Tonderai Madziwa, Tendai Medzani, and Gibson Saruwaka, bore the full brunt of the activists’ aggression. Madi sustained a cut on his forehead that necessitated immediate medical treatment at the Sally Mugabe Central Hospital. The other victims reported body pains, and one had his shirt torn in the scuffle.

Apprehension and Legal Proceedings

Despite the majority of the group managing to evade capture, Chitute and Tula were apprehended. The ZRP Harare Central’s reaction group took the duo into custody, effectively ending the chaotic scene. The two accused appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi and were ordered to return to court for a bail application, marking the commencement of their legal battle.