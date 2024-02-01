Zachary Hayes to Face Grand Jury Over Mother's Murder

In a chilling confession to Blount County Sheriff’s Office investigators, Zachary Hayes revealed that he calmly finished watching a television show after allegedly stabbing his mother to death in her residence. A grand jury in Blount County, Tennessee, is set to hear the case of Hayes' mother's murder, in an incident that has sent shockwaves through the community.

A Violent Incident and a Mother's Tragic End

On the ill-fated day of September 8, Hayes is accused of brutally murdering his mother, Kimberly Hayes, in her home on Samples Road in Louisville. According to police, he inflicted multiple fatal stab wounds on her. Not stopping at that, he also stands accused of killing a cat present in the residence. The gruesome act has resulted in multiple charges against Hayes, including criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, intentional killing of an animal, and aggravated burglary.

Chilling Details and a Forced Entry

Evidence at the crime scene pointed towards a break-in. Pry marks were discovered on the door of the home, suggesting that Hayes might have forced his way into the residence. The subsequent day, on September 9, Hayes was arrested.

Confession and Implication

An affidavit from BCSO Detective Isaac Staley reveals a chilling detail. In an interview, Hayes confessed to the crime, providing specific details that implicated him further. He told investigators that after committing the horrific act, he sat down to finish a television show, displaying a stark lack of remorse or panic.

Grand Jury Review and Bail

The grand jury's review of Hayes' case is scheduled for the second week of March. Currently, he is detained in Blount County Jail, with a bond set at a staggering amount exceeding $1 million. As the community awaits justice, the gruesome crime and Hayes' chilling confession continue to haunt the residents of Blount County.