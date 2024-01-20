Yury Mazepa, Brother of Detained Ukrainian Businessman Ihor Mazepa, Taken Into Custody

Detained Ukrainian businessman Ihor Mazepa's brother, Yury Mazepa, has been taken into custody. Bail has been set at a substantial 44 million hryvnias. This development comes hard on the heels of Ihor Mazepa's arrest by the State Bureau of Investigation at the Ukrainian-Polish border on January 18.

Ihor Mazepa, founder of the Concorde Capital investment company, is suspected of spearheading a criminal organization involved in the illicit seizure of 7 hectares of land near the Kyiv hydroelectric power station. The alleged criminal group reportedly comprises approximately 20 individuals. Despite the serious allegations, Concorde Capital has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Ihor Mazepa himself has expressed bewilderment over the reasons for his detention, asserting his non-involvement in land allocation decisions.

Heavy Bail Option

On January 19, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv accorded Ihor Mazepa a bail option, setting it at a staggering 349 million hryvnias. Yury Mazepa’s lawyer, Artem Krykun-Trush, announced the bail reduction from the initially requested 500 million hryvnias and highlighted the prepayment for a paid cell.

Another lawyer, Taras Poshivanyuk, confirmed Yury's suspicion of involvement in the criminal group but refrained from providing further details.