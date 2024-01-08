‘Yukthiya’ Operation: Massive Arrests, Drug Seizures, and New Airport Security Measures

Following the initiation of the ‘Yukthiya’ operation on December 17, the Public Security Ministry has reported a sweeping success with more than 28,000 arrests. The operation primarily aims at cracking down on Island Re-convicted Criminals (IRCs), of which 2,303 out of 4,584 have been apprehended.

Massive Seizure of Narcotics

In the process of the operation, law enforcement agencies have seized substantial quantities of illicit substances, including heroin, ICE drug, cannabis, and various other drugs. The narcotics seized tally in thousands of kilograms and pills, reflecting a significant blow to drug trafficking networks.

Investigation of Illegal Assets

The operation has not been limited to arrests and drug seizures alone. Investigations have been launched into illicit assets, implicating over 200 individuals in illegal financial activities. Furthermore, 1,603 drug addicts have been sent to rehabilitation centers as part of a comprehensive approach to tackling drug-related issues.

Implementation of Facial Recognition System at BIA

As part of the effort to enhance the efficiency of the ‘Yukthiya’ operation, an innovative automated facial recognition system has been deployed at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA). The system, which incorporates data from the Crime Records Division on organized criminals and drug traffickers, is designed to identify suspects attempting to travel under false pretenses. Public Security Minister Alles has reassured that this technology is not a threat to law-abiding citizens and underlined the importance of harnessing modern technology to bolster police resources in their endeavors.