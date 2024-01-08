en English
Crime

Yukthiya Operation: A Farce Shielding Corrupt Politicians?

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Yukthiya Operation: A Farce Shielding Corrupt Politicians?

Former MP Hirunika Premachandra has cast a shadow of doubt over the Yukthiya operation, a law enforcement crusade against drug trafficking in Sri Lanka. Premachandra alleges that the operation is skewed, with certain areas, notably Dematagoda, conspicuously excluded from the raids. Her claims insinuate a devious protection racket enveloping politicians embroiled in drug trafficking within these untapped areas.

Politics and the Underworld: A Perilous Nexus?

Premachandra has also spotlighted the disturbing nexus between politics and the underworld. To drive home her point, she cited an instance where a billboard was erected by an underworld gang leader, doling out congratulations to the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Deshabandu Tennekoon. The sight of such a public display of camaraderie between a criminal and a key law enforcement official raises disconcerting questions about the integrity of the law enforcement system and its susceptibility to criminal influence.

(Read Also: Sri Lanka Police Confiscates Assets Worth Rs. 106 Million in Operation ‘Yukthiya’)

Personal Grievances and Institutional Trust

Adding to these allegations, Premachandra harbors a personal grievance against Tennekoon. She accuses him of being present in a vehicle involved in the shooting of her father, Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra. Whether these claims are substantiated or not, they serve to further erode the public’s trust in the Yukthiya operation and the law enforcement apparatus as a whole.

(Read Also: ‘Yukthiya’ Operation: Massive Arrests, Drug Seizures, and New Airport Security Measures)

Yukthiya Operation: A Farce in the Making?

Given the alleged corruption and collusion among its orchestrators, Premachandra has voiced skepticism regarding the effectiveness of the Yukthiya operation. Her skepticism paints a grim picture of the operation, suggesting that it risks devolving into a farce if left unchecked. While the Yukthiya operation was intended as a decisive blow against drug trafficking, these allegations, if proven true, could severely undermine its credibility and effectiveness.

Crime Sri Lanka
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

