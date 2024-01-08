Yukthiya Operation: A Farce Shielding Corrupt Politicians?

Former MP Hirunika Premachandra has cast a shadow of doubt over the Yukthiya operation, a law enforcement crusade against drug trafficking in Sri Lanka. Premachandra alleges that the operation is skewed, with certain areas, notably Dematagoda, conspicuously excluded from the raids. Her claims insinuate a devious protection racket enveloping politicians embroiled in drug trafficking within these untapped areas.

Politics and the Underworld: A Perilous Nexus?

Premachandra has also spotlighted the disturbing nexus between politics and the underworld. To drive home her point, she cited an instance where a billboard was erected by an underworld gang leader, doling out congratulations to the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Deshabandu Tennekoon. The sight of such a public display of camaraderie between a criminal and a key law enforcement official raises disconcerting questions about the integrity of the law enforcement system and its susceptibility to criminal influence.

Personal Grievances and Institutional Trust

Adding to these allegations, Premachandra harbors a personal grievance against Tennekoon. She accuses him of being present in a vehicle involved in the shooting of her father, Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra. Whether these claims are substantiated or not, they serve to further erode the public’s trust in the Yukthiya operation and the law enforcement apparatus as a whole.

Yukthiya Operation: A Farce in the Making?

Given the alleged corruption and collusion among its orchestrators, Premachandra has voiced skepticism regarding the effectiveness of the Yukthiya operation. Her skepticism paints a grim picture of the operation, suggesting that it risks devolving into a farce if left unchecked. While the Yukthiya operation was intended as a decisive blow against drug trafficking, these allegations, if proven true, could severely undermine its credibility and effectiveness.

