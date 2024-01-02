YouTuber Lau Chun-hin Arrested for Multiple Allegations of Indecent Assault

In a chilling episode of repeated offenses, Hong Kong police have apprehended Lau Chun-hin, a 27-year-old YouTuber commonly known as Carriage Lau or Lau Ma-che, under suspicion of indecent assault against five underage girls. The alleged incidents involve six reports lodged by girls aged 13 to 16, asserting that they fell victim within the confines of Tin Shui Wai and Tuen Mun during the months of November and December. The suspect, who professed to be unemployed, has been previously incarcerated for similar transgressions and is concurrently undergoing legal proceedings for an assault case involving a 13-year-old.

The Modus Operandi

According to the victims, Lau resorted to certain tactics, such as soliciting directions or dropping objects, as a pretext to approach and subsequently touch them. Despite the traumatizing experiences, some of the victims managed to capture images of the suspected perpetrator. Assisted by these images and the omnipresent CCTV footage, the police succeeded in identifying and arresting Lau at his apartment in Tin Yan Estate, Tin Shui Wai, where he remains under custody for further interrogation.

A History of Crimes and Controversies

Lau’s criminal history doesn’t cease with the recent allegations. In April, Lau was sentenced to five weeks in jail for indecently assaulting three girls. Beyond his repeated sexual offenses, Lau has been involved in numerous criminal activities, leading to his arrest and imprisonment on multiple occasions. A figure notorious for his radical political views, Lau has also made headlines for his extreme online behavior, including a video in which he self-harms with a knife.

YouTube Channels Banned

In response to Lau’s controversial activities and the violation of content policies, his YouTube channels have been banned. His actions have sparked outrage among netizens, leading to a call for stricter regulations around content creation and dissemination on social media platforms, especially those involving minors. If convicted, Lau faces the maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for indecent assault, as stipulated by Hong Kong law.