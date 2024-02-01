YouTube Terminates TB Joshua's Emmanuel TV for Hate Speech Violations

In a move that underscores the vigilance of tech platforms against hate speech, YouTube has terminated the official channel of the late Nigerian televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua, widely known as TB Joshua. This decisive action comes in the wake of incriminating evidence of sexual abuse and torture perpetrated by the late preacher. A joint investigation by the BBC and openDemocracy revealed the shocking details that led to the shutdown of Emmanuel TV, the channel that played a significant role in TB Joshua's transformation from a local pastor to a global religious figure. Despite TB Joshua's death in 2021, his Synagogue Church of All Nations (Scoan) continues to function under the leadership of his wife, Evelyn Joshua.

A Violation of Community Guidelines

Emmanuel TV commanded an impressive following on YouTube, boasting over half a million subscribers and hundreds of millions of views. However, this is the second time within three years that the channel has faced a suspension due to violations of YouTube's community guidelines. The investigative team unearthed at least 50 abusive videos on the channel, including disturbing footage of individuals with mental health issues being restrained, rampant medical misinformation, and orchestrated smear campaigns against women who accused TB Joshua of sexual abuse.

Confirming Hate Speech Violations

YouTube took decisive action on January 29, suspending Emmanuel TV's account. Google, the parent company of YouTube, confirmed that the termination was due to violations of its hate speech policy. This incident underscores the ongoing scrutiny of social media platforms and their online safety policies. The church has yet to respond to YouTube's decision and has previously dismissed allegations of misconduct as unfounded.

Following the exposé by the BBC, contributors to the investigation faced online harassment from church-affiliated accounts and those associated with Emmanuel TV. Despite being reported, these accounts have not been removed. This highlights an area of concern, as the abusive content continues to spread, violating platform policies against hate speech, cyberbullying, and harassment.