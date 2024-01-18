en English
Crime

Young Woman on Probation in Social Benefits Fraud Case

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Young Woman on Probation in Social Benefits Fraud Case

In a case that highlights the sobering reality of social benefits fraud, a 20-year-old woman, encouraged by her parents to commit the offense, has been placed under probation after admitting to fraudulently claiming nearly €20,000 in benefits using forged documents. This young woman, a full-time student, was part of a wider network of eight individuals who collectively defrauded the system of around €145,000.

The Judgment

Overseen by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, the case presented a complex scenario. The woman, despite her involvement in the fraud, was viewed differently due to her potential for rehabilitation. She demonstrated a promising future, which led to the issuance of a two-year probation order, along with a directive to repay the defrauded amount through monthly installments.

The Larger Case

This judgment is not an isolated event but part of a larger case involving eight individuals. Unlike the 20-year-old woman, the other seven defendants received two-year suspended jail terms and were also ordered to repay the defrauded amounts in monthly installments. The Times of Malta had previously reported on the widespread falsification of medical documents used to deceive the benefits system.

Prosecution and Investigation

The prosecution team consisted of several inspectors who meticulously handled the case. As the case unfolded, it was revealed that some of the convicted individuals alleged the involvement of former Labour backbencher MP Dr. Silvio Grixti in helping them receive the payments. However, there are currently no plans to charge Grixti.

Malta
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate.

