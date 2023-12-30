en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Young Pregnant Woman and Boyfriend Found Shot Dead in Texas: A Community in Mourning

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:42 am EST
Young Pregnant Woman and Boyfriend Found Shot Dead in Texas: A Community in Mourning

In a tragic event that has shaken the community of San Antonio, Texas, an 18-year-old pregnant woman, Savanah Nicole Soto, and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were found dead in a parked vehicle just a few days before Christmas. The couple was discovered with gunshot wounds to the head, in a case that is currently being investigated as capital murder.

Unraveling a Tragic Mystery

Both Soto and Guerra were found inside a Kia Optima on December 26. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled both deaths as homicides caused by gunshot wounds to the head. Shockingly, an unborn child was also found deceased in the car, adding another layer of sorrow to this already tragic event. Soto, who was full-term pregnant, was scheduled to have an induced labor the weekend she disappeared. The discovery of the couple has triggered a massive law enforcement response, with local police releasing surveillance footage of two persons of interest in the case.

Community Response and Investigation Progress

The community has rallied around the bereaved families, with over $13,000 being raised for the funeral of Soto and the unborn child. Law enforcement is keen on uncovering the motive behind this heinous crime, and they are urging the public to help identify the two individuals seen in the surveillance video. The persons of interest were seen driving a dark-colored pickup truck and approaching the victims’ car in a parking lot. The relationship between these individuals and the victims remains unclear at this point.

A Family’s Heartache Amplified

This incident is not the first time tragedy has struck the Soto family. Earlier in 2022, Savanah Soto’s 15-year-old brother was shot and killed, adding a haunting layer to this latest incident. As law enforcement continues to piece together the circumstances surrounding the couple’s death, the families and the community are left grappling with the loss of two young lives and the future they were building together.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Elon Musk's 'X' Outperforms Twitter in Combating Child Sexual Exploitation

By Muhammad Jawad

Tragic Incident in Jharkhand: Mother Accused of Strangling Her 2-Year-Old Son

By Dil Bar Irshad

Police Incidents Across the Globe: Standoff, Power Outage, Mischief, and Fatal Shooting

By Geeta Pillai

NSW Duo Charged for Evading Police, Endangering Minor's Life in Reckless Chase

By Geeta Pillai

Duo Charged with Stealing Christmas Presents, Tarnishing Holiday Spiri ...
@Crime · 6 mins
Duo Charged with Stealing Christmas Presents, Tarnishing Holiday Spiri ...
heart comment 0
Wave of Serious Crimes Reported Across Regions; Waterfront Property Unsuitable for Sleeping on Sale

By Safak Costu

Wave of Serious Crimes Reported Across Regions; Waterfront Property Unsuitable for Sleeping on Sale
The Symbiosis of Organized Crime, Migration, and Poverty: Insights from Hugo Acha

By Quadri Adejumo

The Symbiosis of Organized Crime, Migration, and Poverty: Insights from Hugo Acha
Deans Lane Homicide: Unfolding Mystery and Public Concern

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Deans Lane Homicide: Unfolding Mystery and Public Concern
A Year of Shocking Crimes: Australia’s 2023 Crime Landscape

By Geeta Pillai

A Year of Shocking Crimes: Australia's 2023 Crime Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
15 seconds
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
45 seconds
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2 mins
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
3 mins
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
4 mins
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
4 mins
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
5 mins
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
5 mins
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
7 mins
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app