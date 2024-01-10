Young Offender Jailed for Rolex Heist and Rape

On a typical day at a Costa Coffee in Northwich, a meeting had been arranged, not for a casual catch-up, but for a transaction initiated on Facebook Marketplace. The commodity? A Rolex Sea-Dweller Deepsea watch, valued at £10,750. The unsuspecting seller, an elderly man, had thoughtfully selected this location for its CCTV security. However, what unfolded would leave him bereft of his prized possession and the perpetrator, Jack Frankland, on a fast track to incarceration.

The Heist in Broad Daylight

As the 21-year-old Frankland interacted with the seller, he suddenly seized the watch and fled, leaving the elderly man in shock. The crime, captured on CCTV, left a distinct trail for the police to follow. A vigilant staff member from Costa Coffee even managed to photograph Frankland in the aftermath of the theft. Despite these efforts, the stolen Rolex watch remained elusive.

A Web of Deceit and Crime

Frankland, who had traveled from Bradford to Northwich in a car with false plates, was no stranger to criminal activities. At the time of his arrest for the theft, he was on remand for a separate, more heinous crime – rape. The evidence against him was compelling, including a recorded apology for his crime. Left with no room for denial, Frankland pleaded guilty.

A Culmination of Crimes: The Sentencing

Jack Frankland’s criminal endeavors culminated in a total of four years in prison. He received a 32-month sentence for the rape charge and an additional 16 months for the Rolex theft.

Following the sentencing, DC Claire Heatley of Cheshire Police highlighted the risks associated with online buying and selling. She advised the public to use official sales websites and recommended payment methods. Fortunately, the victim could recoup some of his losses through insurance, a small consolation in the face of such a traumatic event.