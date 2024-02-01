Mother, 26, Arrested for Lover's Murder Amid Sexual Dispute in Rivers

In a startling incident in Rivers State, Nigeria, a young mother named Sarah Nwankpo was arrested for the alleged murder of her lover following a dispute over sexual demands. The 26-year-old mother of two is currently detained in the homicide section of the local police command after the fatal altercation with her lover, Anthony Igbodike.

According to reports, Igbodike had been persistently inviting Nwankpo to spend the day with him. On the fateful day of December 22, 2023, the duo engaged in various activities, including shopping and dining, before ending up at Igbodike's residence. As the day turned into night, they became intimate. However, when Igbodike expressed a desire for additional sexual intimacy, Nwankpo refused, resulting in a heated argument.

The Confrontation

The dispute soon turned physical when Igbodike slapped Nwankpo, escalating the situation further. During the ensuing struggle, Nwankpo discovered a concealed dagger in Igbodike's walking cane. In the heat of the moment, she used it to stab him multiple times, leading to a grievous injury that would eventually cause his death.

Upon hearing the commotion, neighbors intervened and rushed Igbodike to the hospital while Nwankpo was locked in the apartment until the police arrived. Following her arrest, Nwankpo confessed to the crime, a confession that is now a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation. The police commissioner, while addressing the case, issued a stern warning against violence in relationships.