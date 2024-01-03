Young Man Faces Serious Charges Following Domestic Battery Incident in Bloomington

In a disturbing event in Bloomington, a 22-year-old man hailing from Normal was apprehended on serious allegations of domestic battery. The man, identified as Davreon S. Lenyard, now faces a daunting legal battle with charges that include a Class 2 felony and a Class A misdemeanor.

Saturday Night Scare

The incident unfolded on a regular Saturday, quickly escalating into a nightmare for the victim. Following an emergency call to the police, an operator overheard a female crying and a male yelling before the connection was abruptly terminated. The alarm was raised, and Normal police were dispatched to the scene.

Arrival and Investigation

Upon their arrival, the officers encountered a distraught female victim. She informed them that she had attempted to make a 911 call during an argument with Lenyard, who forcibly disconnected the phone. The situation rapidly deteriorated, with Lenyard allegedly pushing her onto a bed and choking her. The victim claimed to have struggled to breathe and was on the verge of losing consciousness.

Arrest and Charges

Officers on the scene noted visible marks on the victim’s neck and body, indicative of a physical altercation. Lenyard was subsequently arrested and taken into custody. He has been charged with one count of aggravated domestic battery through strangulation, a Class 2 felony, and an additional count of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. As of now, Lenyard remains in custody awaiting his first court appearance, the outcome of which remains undisclosed.