Crime

Young Man Brutally Murdered in Patna District: An Ongoing Investigation

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Young Man Brutally Murdered in Patna District: An Ongoing Investigation

Yesterday, in the Maner police station area of Patna district, a grim discovery was made. The body of a 22-year-old man, Sunil Kumar, was found near a dam, bearing multiple injury marks indicative of a violent end. Sunil, son of Krishna Sao, hailed from Devi Sthan and had been reported missing since the evening before his body was located.

Tragic Homecoming

Sunil had been employed by a private company in New Delhi. He had returned to his hometown for the New Year, a visit that ended in tragedy. He had reportedly left for the market and failed to return, triggering his concerned family to report his absence to the police.

Brutal Murder

Maner Station House Officer (SHO), Sanjay Shankar, brought to light the chilling details of Sunil’s murder. The injuries on Sunil’s chest and head, inflicted by bricks and stones, suggested a brutal attack. The police believe that Sunil was likely murdered at a separate location before his body was cruelly discarded near the dam.

Investigation Underway

The police are working on the premise that Sunil was beaten to death, a hypothesis supported by his severe injuries. The investigation is ongoing, with the police currently exploring all possible leads in their quest for justice for Sunil and his grieving family.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

