Crime

Young Male Seen Attacking Pigeons at Colchester’s Lion Walk: Calls for Action Rise

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Young Male Seen Attacking Pigeons at Colchester’s Lion Walk: Calls for Action Rise

In a shocking incident that has sparked outrage, a young male, estimated to be approximately 13 years old, was reportedly seen launching an aggressive assault on innocent pigeons at Lion Walk, a bustling outdoor public shopping center in Colchester. The perpetrator, who was wearing a balaclava at the time, was seen kicking and jumping on the defenseless birds. His brutal actions were brought to a halt when he was confronted by a bystander. However, the damage had been done, and it was reported that one of the pigeons tragically succumbed to the injuries inflicted during the attack.

A Disturbing Public Act

Adding to the disquieting nature of the event, the boy was not alone during the incident. He was in the company of another boy and two girls. The public, including local Colchester Councillor for Castle Ward, Steph Nissen, expressed strong condemnation of the violence against animals. There were calls for police action and a demand for the young male to grasp the severity of his actions.

Addressing the Incident

Martin Leatherdale, the Centre Manager for Lion Walk, responded to concerns raised on social media. He asserted the seriousness with which he and his team take such incidents. He also highlighted the centre’s high-definition CCTV cameras, which could prove instrumental in identifying the offender. Richard Kirkby-Taylor, another Councillor for Castle Ward, echoed the sentiment of disgust towards the behaviour. He stressed the importance of reporting animal attacks to the police, as these could potentially escalate into more antisocial behaviours.

Call for Reporting Wildlife Crimes

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) also joined the conversation, providing guidance on how to report wildlife crimes. They urged the public to contact the police and obtain a reference number for the report. These events serve as a grim reminder of the need for greater awareness and education about the respect and protection of wildlife.

0
Crime United Kingdom Wildlife
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

