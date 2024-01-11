en English
Crime

Oct 7 Story : Young Hero Matan Znati Who Sacrificed Life in Hamas Terrorist Attack at Music Festival

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:29 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Oct 7 Story : Young Hero Matan Znati Who Sacrificed Life in Hamas Terrorist Attack at Music Festival

On a clear October day, as music filled the air at the Supernova festival, tragedy struck. Matan Znati, a vibrant 23-year-old from Dimona, became a victim of a ruthless act of violence. A group of Hamas terrorists infiltrated the event on October 7, turning a scene of joy and celebration into one of fear and chaos. Amidst the pandemonium, Matan, in a valiant act, protected his girlfriend from the gunfire, sustaining fatal wounds in the process.

A Life Cut Short

Despite immediate medical attention and an emergency surgery, Matan couldn’t overcome the severity of his injuries. He succumbed a day later, leaving behind a grieving family and a legacy of bravery. Bar Zohar, another innocent festival-goer and Matan’s friend, also fell victim to the attack.

An Unfulfilled Future

Matan had recently returned from a year-long journey abroad, a young man full of dreams and aspirations. He planned to pursue a career in programming and was preparing to attend the prestigious Technion. His untimely demise has left a void in the lives of his parents, Yoni and Tami, and his siblings, Amit, Ron, and Omer.

A Family Mourns

In the wake of the tragedy, Matan’s family expressed their grief and shared memories of a son and brother who lived his life to the fullest. His sister Omer voiced her gratitude for being able to bid him a final farewell, while his father, Yoni, recalled his son’s distinguished military service and his recent travels. Tami Cohen, Matan’s mother, mourned not just the loss of her son, but also the future that he was robbed of – a promising education, a fulfilling career, and a life filled with love and happiness with his girlfriend.

Crime Israel Terrorism
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

