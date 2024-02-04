Young Egyptian Girl Murdered by Neighbor: A Community in Mourning

In a startling incident that has sent ripples of horror and sorrow through the Damietta Governorate in Egypt, a young girl named Haneen was brutally murdered by her neighbor. The details of the crime, painting a grim picture of the dangers lurking in the seemingly safe confines of rural neighborhoods, have left the community shaken and demanding urgent action.

Transgression Caught On Camera

The chilling incident was captured by a surveillance camera, showing Haneen enjoying a packet of chips just moments before her life was tragically cut short. After her sudden disappearance, a two-week-long investigation was launched by the detectives from Kafr Saad, which ultimately led to the uncovering of the brutal truth.

Neighbour Turns Predator

The accused, a relative of Haneen and her family, confessed to the gut-wrenching acts of strangling the innocent girl to death, violating her body post-mortem, and then burying her remains within his own house. He lured Haneen into his dark scheme by claiming that her cousins were asleep and would soon awaken, leading her unsuspectingly into a room where he committed the horrific acts.

A Community In Shock

Haneen's desperate attempts to scream for help fell on the deaf walls of the room where she was later buried. Her body was exhumed and moved to the morgue, while the villagers, unable to contain their shock and grief, carried her body to her final resting place. This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the pressing need for enhanced child safety measures, particularly in rural areas where surveillance is often minimal.