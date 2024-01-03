Young Dallas Resident Carlos Rogue Shot Dead on New Year’s Day: Family Seeks Justice

On the first day of 2024, a pall of gloom descended on Dallas as 21-year-old Carlos Rogue was tragically shot dead in his apartment at the Macallan on Ross complex. The Dallas Police Department responded to the incident around 3 p.m., only to find Rogue lifeless, his home ransacked, and valuables including money and jewelry missing.

A Family in Mourning

Victoria Barrera, Rogue’s aunt, grappling with the sudden loss, expressed her devastation and her family’s collective cry for justice. The incident has left the family grappling with unanswered questions, including the haunting possibility that the perpetrator could be someone known to Rogue or a fellow resident of the complex. In the midst of this turmoil, the family also wonders if the complex’s surveillance cameras captured the suspect, a clue that could potentially crack the case.

A Life Cut Short

Rogue, a diligent young man who worked in both construction and accounting, had recently moved into his own apartment. Those who knew him described Rogue as a hard worker and a loving son. His mother, Vanessa, shared a particularly close bond with him, referring to him as both her best friend and soul.

Search for the Perpetrator

Leading the investigation is Detective Rodriguez, who is appealing to the public for any information that may aid in solving this case. Simultaneously, Crime Stoppers has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward in the pursuit of justice for Carlos Rogue.