Crime

Young Dallas Resident Carlos Rogue Shot Dead on New Year’s Day: Family Seeks Justice

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Young Dallas Resident Carlos Rogue Shot Dead on New Year’s Day: Family Seeks Justice

On the first day of 2024, a pall of gloom descended on Dallas as 21-year-old Carlos Rogue was tragically shot dead in his apartment at the Macallan on Ross complex. The Dallas Police Department responded to the incident around 3 p.m., only to find Rogue lifeless, his home ransacked, and valuables including money and jewelry missing.

A Family in Mourning

Victoria Barrera, Rogue’s aunt, grappling with the sudden loss, expressed her devastation and her family’s collective cry for justice. The incident has left the family grappling with unanswered questions, including the haunting possibility that the perpetrator could be someone known to Rogue or a fellow resident of the complex. In the midst of this turmoil, the family also wonders if the complex’s surveillance cameras captured the suspect, a clue that could potentially crack the case.

A Life Cut Short

Rogue, a diligent young man who worked in both construction and accounting, had recently moved into his own apartment. Those who knew him described Rogue as a hard worker and a loving son. His mother, Vanessa, shared a particularly close bond with him, referring to him as both her best friend and soul.

Search for the Perpetrator

Leading the investigation is Detective Rodriguez, who is appealing to the public for any information that may aid in solving this case. Simultaneously, Crime Stoppers has announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case, urging anyone with relevant information to come forward in the pursuit of justice for Carlos Rogue.

Crime United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

