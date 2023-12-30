Young Couple Found Shot Dead in San Antonio: A Community in Shock

In a horrifying development, an 18-year-old pregnant woman, Savanah Nicole Soto, and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were found shot in the head in a car outside a San Antonio apartment complex shortly before Christmas. The young woman, overdue for her delivery, had been scheduled for an induced labor when she disappeared, setting off a frantic search by her family.

Distressing Discovery

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled both deaths as homicides caused by gunshot wounds to the head. The tragic discovery came after the couple had been reported missing, leaving their friends and family grappling with the shocking and untimely loss of these young individuals.

Investigation Underway

The police are now turning to the public for help in this case. In particular, they are seeking assistance in identifying two individuals captured in surveillance video that included the car where the couple was found. The police hope that this footage will provide vital clues leading to the circumstances surrounding the couple’s death, which is being investigated as a capital murder.

Community in Mourning

The gruesome incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many struggling to come to terms with the violent end met by the young couple. The pressing need for answers and justice for the victims and their loved ones is palpable, as the community rallies around the grieving families during this challenging time.

